A West Virginia House of Delegates committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would create a process by which voters could petition to have a city ordinance taken off the books.

The House Committee on Political Subdivisions approved House Bill 2244, which advocates say would give anti-LGBTQ groups another tool to repeal anti-discrimination ordinances across the state. 

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

