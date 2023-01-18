A West Virginia House of Delegates committee advanced a bill Wednesday that would create a process by which voters could petition to have a city ordinance taken off the books.
The Committee on Political Subdivisions approved House Bill 2244, which critics say would give anti-LGBTQ groups another tool to repeal anti-discrimination ordinances across the state.
The bill is sponsored by Republican delegates Carl Martin of Upshur County, Chris Pritt of Kanawha County and Eric Brooks of Raleigh County.
Under the bill, as amended Wednesday, a petition with 15% or more signatures than the number of votes cast in a city’s most recent election would require officials to hold a referendum about the ordinance during the next primary or general election. A vote of 51% would remove the ordinance.
Andrew Schneider, executive director of Fairness West Virginia, an organization that advocates for fair treatment and civil rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender West Virginians, testified that HB 2244 has such a low bar for triggering a recall vote that it would put local nondiscrimination bans in 18 municipalities at risk from a fringe element of the community, especially in small towns.
Nondiscrimination ordinances prohibit discrimination based on a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Fairness West Virginia has pushed for the legislation on a statewide level, but that has not passed.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, said he has significant concerns with the bill, which he called an “attack” on cities.
“As [Schneider] said, we don’t have something similar for state or county ordinances,” Hansen said. “This is an attack on cities. Someone has it in for cities.”
In a recent election in Star City, Hansen said, 98 votes were cast in the mayoral election. Under HB 2244, that would mean 15 people, perhaps a couple of families, could decide to hold a referendum on a city ordinance.
Hansen added that lawmakers might notice a pattern of bills to limit cities being introduced. He and others also raised concern over whether the bill would appeal voters to seek to affect bonds used by cities.
“Bonds are sacred types of ordinances I don’t think we want people to be able to mess with,” Hansen said.
Pritt said the bill is pro-freedom and pro-democracy.
“I think it’s a great bill and wish everyone would support it,” he said.
The bill passed on a voice vote and was referred to the House Judiciary Committee.
