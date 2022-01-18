Members of the West Virginia House of Delegates are again attempting to pass a law that would increase penalties for people who possess and expose government representatives to fentanyl or other harmful drugs.
House Bill 2184 passed the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday, with Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, casting the lone “no” vote. The committee did not hear from medical experts or anyone who specializes in fentanyl use, including those who widely assert that “passive exposure” to fentanyl is rarely dangerous.
“You cannot overdose off passive exposure of fentanyl,” said Dr. Robin Pollini, an associate professor at the West Virginia University School of Medicine who studies drug use. “You can only overdose on fentanyl when it is ingested. We need to listen and consider the experiences of [law enforcement officers and other first responders] but that’s not under debate. That’s just the facts.”
Pollini, who studies drug use in West Virginia and who works regularly with people who use drugs, including fentanyl, said the proposed law is an example of the dangers of misinformation.
In recent years, news reports of police officers and other first responders having severe adverse reactions, including alleged overdoses, after coming into casual contact with fentanyl have been widely circulated.
In August, a group of more than 400 drug experts from across the United States signed a letter urging media outlets and law enforcement groups to issue corrections on erroneous reports regarding fentanyl exposure, which were often not fact-checked and never provided evidence that the drug was responsible for any adverse reactions.
For Pollini and her colleagues, combating such misinformation has become a full-time job, and the stakes are high.
“This is the kind of misinformation that can -- and will -- kill people, plain and simple. You need to respond quickly to an overdose to save a life, to stop brain damage, to revive them,” Pollini said. “Misinformation like this discourages people from rendering aid to those who are overdosing, and people are going to die if others are unwilling to render that aid. At a time when we’re trying to save lives, this is not helpful.”
According to a 2018 study by the American College of Medical Toxicology and the American Academy of Clinical Toxicology, “incidental dermal absorption is very unlikely to cause opioid toxicity. Toxicity cannot occur from simply being in proximity to the drug.”
“There are plenty of qualified people who can provide information on how the dangers of passive fentanyl exposure are patently false, and would be happy to do so,” Pollini said. “These kinds of [proposals] make our work more difficult and stigmatize the people we’re trying to help.”
The bill was first proposed in 2020, but was not taken up by any committee. In 2021, the bill quickly passed the House, but died in the Senate Judiciary Committee.
After passing House Judiciary on Tuesday, the bill will be considered by the full House of Delegates with a recommendation from committee leadership that it pass.
The bill, sponsored by Delegates Larry Pack, R-Kanawha, and Dr. Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, who specializes in internal medicine, would levy a misdemeanor charge and up to a $500 fine for anyone found to illegally possess fentanyl or another “harmful drug” or “chemical agent,” and who exposes certain people to it. If that exposure causes “physical harm,” the charge would be upgraded to a felony and the person could face up to five years in jail and a $2,000 fine.
The bill identifies government representatives as health care workers, utility workers, emergency service personnel, correctional employees or law-enforcement officers acting in their official capacity. The bill does not define what constitutes a harmful drug, what “exposure” entails or what qualifies as “physical harm” due to said exposure.
The committee voted down an amendment, from Pushkin and Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, that would have removed “other harmful drugs” from the bill’s language.
Brian Casto, legal counsel for the committee, said prosecutors would likely be able to argue that anyone in possession of fentanyl who is apprehended by a law enforcement officer or who has it on their person in certain situations could be subject to the charges were the bill to become law. This could stand, he said, even if the person is cooperative with police and alerts them to the drugs before they are searched.
It is already illegal in West Virginia to possess fentanyl or other controlled substances without a prescription.
Pack, who also sits on the House Judiciary committee, said the intent of the proposed law was “to protect first responders.” He said he believed the penalties were “fair and reasonable.”
“Any person who has possession [of fentanyl] takes the risk of this charge once they make the decision to be in possession of this,” he said. “I think once they possess the drug, they’ve made a determination they’re going to be at risk of this charge.”
Pushkin, speaking against the bill, argued against implementing more fines and penalties for people who use drugs, especially as similar past initiatives by the Legislature have not worked.
“We previously created heightened penalties and extended sentences and fines for fentanyl and derivatives of fentanyl because we had to do something. It didn't work,” Pushkin said. “There’s more fentanyl on the streets today than ever before. We lead the nation in overdose deaths, in spite of our law, in spite of our good intentions.”
The number of fatal overdoses involving fentanyl increased 85% in West Virginia between 2019 and 2020, from 518 to 955, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Resources. The drug was found in 75% of all overdoses in the state over that same period.
There are no known reports of first responders in West Virginia, or elsewhere, having died from fentanyl exposure on their skin.
“If that was the case, all drug dealers would be dead. Pharmacists, doctors, we would be hearing about it all the time, and there would be evidence – toxicology reports, research and studies,” Pollini said. “That doesn’t happen and those don’t exist because it’s not a legitimate risk. I’m around people who use fentanyl all the time and I feel completely safe. I’d be happy to hold fentanyl in my hand, because I know it’s safe as long as I don’t ingest it.”
After voting against the bill, Pushkin urged his colleagues to “do something else” instead of continuing to push criminalization efforts for drug use. He suggested expanding access to fentanyl testing strips, which research in West Virginia shows are proven to help people change their drug use habits when they are widely available.
Pollini said she wished lawmakers would look at expanding and improving access to naloxone, a medication that counters the effects of opioid overdoses, including fentanyl.
“More barriers, more penalties, more jail time and fines -- that’s the last thing we need [in West Virginia] as we’re in the middle of a historic overdose crisis. People are dying preventable deaths every day, and we need to find more ways of getting them in the door and accessing services, not locking them out,” Pollini said. “What I see the Legislature doing, it’s the opposite of that. We need to ask ourselves how we keep people safe and alive, not how to penalize them more than we already do.”