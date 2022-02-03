The House Energy and Manufacturing Committee advanced a bill Thursday to bolster funding for West Virginia air regulators.
House Bill 4480 would allow the Division of Air Quality to invest money held in two funds to make up for a loss in revenue caused by decreasing permit fee collections while prohibiting moving money in the funds to other accounts.
Declining industrial air emissions in West Virginia has resulted in a drop in revenue for the division, since fees for large industrial sources are based on their emissions rates.
The Energy and Manufacturing Committee approved HB 4480 without discussion and referred it to the House Finance Committee.
A bill with the same aim targeting the same funds, House Bill 3082, passed the House of Delegates last year in a 74-26 vote before stalling in the Senate.
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection officials said last year that the Division of Air Quality’s funding level is adequate.
But the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommended in a 2019 evaluation of the DEP’s permit fees under the Title V federal air quality permit standardization program that the division consider asking state legislators to increase the state’s emission fee in fiscal year 2021 or charge additional fees for applications, operating permit maintenance and or an hourly fee based on the complexity of the permit being issued.
The Legislature authorized a $1 million fund transfer from the division in fiscal year 2017 to cover a state budget deficit, according to the 2019 EPA evaluation of the DEP’s Title V permit fees, which noted that the Legislature should not be using the funds for unrelated expenses.
The Legislature refunded the $1 million to the division via House Bill 156, in 2019.
Jason Wandling, general counsel for the DEP, told lawmakers last year that the investments enabled by HB 3082 would ensure sufficient funding to stay in compliance with Title V of the Clean Air Act.
The two funds the bill covers are the Air Pollution Control Fund and the Air Pollution Education and Environment Fund. At the end of 2018, the former had a cash balance of $5.7 million and the latter had a cash balance of $1 million, according to HB 3082 as introduced last year. Based on a review of the interest rates paid for other DEP funds during the 2018 fiscal year, interest from investing those two funds could range from $84,000 to $160,800 per year, according to the bill.
