The West Virginia House of Delegates Technology and Infrastructure Committee on Thursday reconsidered action on six bills after the American Civil Liberties Union-West Virginia gave notice to the House that the committee may have violated the state’s Open Governmental Proceedings Act.
The committee reconvened Thursday afternoon to take up measures that had been part of the agenda Wednesday, when the committee last met but experienced technical issues with its streaming audio, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said Thursday.
The ACLU sent the House a letter stating its intent to pursue legal action Thursday, after the audio feed to the committee’s meeting malfunctioned during its Wednesday meeting.
Substantial portions of the meeting were completely inaudible due to the malfunction, said Billy Wolfe, communications director for the ACLU.
“Although committee members and legislative staff were aware that the public did not have meaningful access to the meeting, the committee did not adjourn and instead moved forward with the meeting,” Wolfe said in a news release.
ACLU-WV Legal Director Loree Stark said in the letter sent to the House that a technology failure, intentional or otherwise, does not grant the Legislature authority to decide what is good for the “[public] to know or what is good for them not to know.”
Public access to the Capitol has been limited since Gov. Jim Justice ordered the state Capitol Complex closed to tours and non-business visits on March 18, 2020.
During the 2021 legislative session, members of the media and pre-scheduled witnesses have been permitted in committee meeting rooms, with the public and other interested parties only being able to access those proceedings through a live stream on the Legislature’s website.
The daily audio and video of House proceedings that are livestreamed aren’t archived for future review. All video and audio livestreams of proceedings in the Senate are archived and publicly accessible on the Legislature’s website.
“House of Delegates staff members have worked diligently to conduct this year’s legislative session while maintaining safety and transparency,” Hanshaw said Thursday. “Staff members had been attempting to correct technology issues that were affecting sound quality this week, but when we became aware audio from a meeting was unusable, we made the decision to recommit the affected legislation and allow them to be debated again in committee for the benefit of the public.”