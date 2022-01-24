West Virginia delegates created a new committee Monday that met just hours later to develop policy recommendations intended to revitalize the state’s communities left reeling by the coal industry’s decline.
Following the House of Delegates’ approval of a resolution that created a select committee on coalfield communities Monday morning, the committee met that afternoon, advancing a report to the House floor including feedback from fall listening sessions on coal community revitalization.
The resolution provides for a committee of up to 11 House members to be appointed by the House speaker to focus on “all issues related to coalfield communities” for the rest of the 85th Legislature.
Delegate Mark Dean, R-Mingo, chairman of the new committee, asked the body to consider draft legislation that would create a commission to facilitate grants for coal communities. The commission would provide grant applicants with technical assistance and provide matches for local entities applying for grants.
Dean said the committee would take up the legislation at its next as yet unscheduled meeting.
House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, announced the creation of an informal work group to come up with proposals to economically revitalize struggling coal communities in June.
Skaff is the president of HD Media, parent company of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Hanshaw appointed Delegate Mark Dean, R-Mingo, to lead the work group. Dean said the aim of the work group was to come up with legislation to aid coal communities.
Members of the work group held listening tour stops in the fall in Logan, Beckley, Pursglove, Moundsville and Welch.
The listening tour stops focused in part on how to make the most of an influx of funding from an infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed into law in November. West Virginians took the opportunity to identify family, a sense of purpose and making a living wage as reasons for working — and job loss as the culprit behind much of the region’s struggles with substance abuse.
The resolution notes that the state’s coal communities are home to vulnerable populations, including people suffering from substance use disorder, mental illness, hunger and homelessness.
The workgroup also has hosted initial virtual meetings with the federal Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Revitalization, Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair Gayle Manchin and representatives from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and West Virginia’s congressional representatives.
Created by Biden via executive order, the Interagency Working Group issued a report in April identifying southern West Virginia as the area of the country most in need of focused investment because of its high dependence on coal jobs.
The report highlighted the 25 U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics areas of the country most affected by coal-related declines.
Five of them were in West Virginia: Southern West Virginia nonmetropolitan (No. 1); Wheeling (No. 3); Northern West Virginia nonmetropolitan (No. 11); Beckley (No. 23); and Charleston (No. 24).
The group recommended prioritizing these areas in the near term for federal investment.
The committee plans to include all counties within the priority communities identified by the Interagency Working Group in its definition of coal communities.
The 13-page report notes that those areas contain 41 of West Virginia’s 55 counties and grouped the needs that listening session participants identified into six major goals.
The goals are addressing basic infrastructure, diversifying coal community economies, expanding recreation and tourism, supporting local government efforts to access outside resources, expanding educational opportunities for a well-trained workforce, and helping vulnerable populations.
Staff members for the committee drafted the report based on notes and requests from Dean and Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell, the committee’s minority chair, according to West Virginia House of Delegates Communications Director Ann Ali.
The draft legislation that the committee is slated to consider would set up a nine-member Coalfield Communities Grant Facilitation Commission in response to a common complaint that communities were failing to obtain grant money because they could not write grants or provide money to facilitate them.
The commission would establish a process for approving funding for applicants required to receive their share of federal, state or private grant funding with a goal of rewarding the most promising applications.
The commission would be led by the director of the Economic Development Authority or their designee and consist of governor appointees.
Other members would be three representatives of county governments and large and small municipalities, respectively, a foundation, nonprofit or other grant-providing organization representative, a representative of institutions of higher education with economic development expertise, a business representative and three members at large from coalfield areas.
The Coalfield Communities Select Committee’s members are Dean, Evans and fellow Delegates Jordan Bridges, R-Logan (vice-chair), Assistant Minority Whip Nathan Brown, D-Mingo, Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, Austin Haynes, R-Fayette, Josh Holstein, R-Boone, Tony Paynter, R-Wyoming, Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, Christopher W. Toney, R-Raleigh, and Assistant Minority Whip Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall.
The Coal Communities Workgroup was inspired by a bill amendment Evans introduced late in the 2021 legislative session to direct the state Public Service Commission to facilitate creating a plan to revitalize communities affected by coal-fired power plant closures. The plan would have aimed to create opportunities to increase jobs in coal and other industries.
The Senate rejected Evans’ amendment, which itself was inspired by a bill introduced by Hansen, that also would have created a coal community comeback plan. The plan would have been crafted by an advisory committee composed of lawmakers and economic development agency leaders, utility and union officials and representatives of workers laid off from coal-related jobs.