The bill will be on third reading and on pace for a vote in the House Wednesday, which is Crossover Day, the last day bills can be passed from the chamber in which they originated and have time to be vetted by lawmakers in the other legislative chamber.
HB 4753 would prevent municipalities from authorizing or permitting homeless encampments within 1,000 feet of a school or licensed child care facility.
If it becomes law, the bill would make it so that anyone could file a lawsuit and seek an injunction to stop or remove a homeless encampment or temporary housing for homeless people if it’s found to be in violation of the provisions of the bill.
The bill would be retroactively effective Jan. 1, 2022.
The bill came to pass after parents of students attending Sacred Heart Grade School, in Charleston, said they and their children had been harassed and assaulted by homeless people during school pick-up and drop-off times.
Sacred Heart is located less than a block away from Manna Meal, a soup kitchen run out of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Parents who spoke at a public hearing about the bill Monday said the homeless people they encountered were heading from homeless shelters to Manna Meal.
The bill also was in response to plans proposed by City of Charleston officials to use American Rescue Plan Act money to provide housing and other services for homeless people in the city.
The bill is sponsored by House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, and Delegate Larry Pack, R-Kanawha. Skaff is the president of HD Media, parent company of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
On Monday, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the bill in its current form wouldn’t help with any of the concerns expressed by the people who supported the bill during the hearing Monday.
Goodwin said people who spoke for and against the bill during the hearing share the same concerns and have the same goal.
“That says to me, there is room that we need to work, and there’s room that we need to get together and work together,” Goodwin told the Gazette-Mail Monday.