Last month, the West Virginia Senate passed a bill that would put into law definitions of “learning pods” and “microschools.”
They would be yet another type of public school alternative in a state that just legalized charter schools in 2019, and passed the nation’s broadest non-public school vouchers law last year.
The House Education Committee finally took up the legislation Tuesday and advanced it — but not before approving an amendment to remove the Senate’s 100-student enrollment cap for these pods and microschools.
If the non-public school vouchers law, called the Hope Scholarship, survives a current legal challenge, the amended legislation’s additional impact may be limited.
That’s because the vouchers law already offers parents public money for every child they remove from public schools. Families are allowed to use that money on an essentially unlimited range of public school alternatives. Those include private schooling, traditional home schooling, online schooling and other types of programs that could resemble these learning pods or microschools.
But if the vouchers law falls, these unlimited-size pods or microschools could allow for essentially a new type of large private school that could compete with public schools, traditional private schools, traditional home schooling, existing online schooling and both brick-and-mortar and online charter schools. West Virginia’s soon-to-open charters are also currently under legal challenge.
“Even 100 was giving me a heartache, uh, heartburn here,” said Delegate Dana Ferrell, R-Kanawha, before voting against advancing the bill.
Ferrell, a retired public school teacher, said one microschool could “take the heart out of your academics of your school in your community, and move it around here to a school that basically has very little guidelines, almost no oversight financially here.”
“Forget concerns about charter schools,” he said. “This is, this is crazy.”
Delegate Cody Thompson, D-Randolph and a public school teacher, said, “I have major, major problems with this bill, considering that, I don’t know, when is enough, enough, in regards to this?”
“It’s just been like the gates are open, and we just keep moving forward towards just pure destruction of our public education system,” Thompson said.
Delegate Caleb Hanna, R-Nicholas, defended the bill.
“Wow, what a discussion,” Hanna said. “But this is a choice bill, this is a freedom bill. What a great day for students and parents across West Virginia that, you know, maybe a public education isn’t working best for them.”
The bill advanced 11-8, with multiple Republicans absent and Republican Delegates Ferrell and Johnnie Wamsley, R-Mason, voting with the six Democrats against it.
A “learning pod” would be defined as “a voluntary association of parents choosing to group their children together” for a prekindergarten-12th grade school as an alternative to other schooling.
A “microschool” would be defined as “a school initiated by one or more teachers or an entity created to operate a school that charges tuition.”
There isn’t much definition or regulation beyond that. There are some testing or student work portfolio submission requirements that resemble existing homeschooling requirements. These outcomes wouldn’t have to be publicly posted, and because the same test isn’t required of all, comparability of results would be limited anyway.
Ferrell noted the bill has no requirements regarding the facilities that would host the pods or microschools.
“So they could put 100 kids in a garage?” he asked.
In the Senate, Democrats had noted many private schools have fewer than 100 students, which could incentivize them to change from being private schools to microschools and possibly lessen their regulation. The state already provides little regulation of private schools.
About two-thirds of West Virginia private schools had fewer than 100 students in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. That’s according to data from the state Department of Education.
Senate Democrats proposed amending the bill to make learning pods and microschools subject to the same regulations as private schools. Those regulations include being subject to “reasonable fire, health and safety inspections by state, county and municipal authorities as required by law ... West Virginia school bus safety regulations” and a “school specific crisis response plan.”
“They would be dangerous without these basic safety requirements,” argued Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison.
“A basic health parameter in a public school is a good thing, and a basic health parameter in a microschool is a bad thing?” asked Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier.
But Republican senators shot that change down with a 21-13 vote. Two Republicans — Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, and David Stover, R-Wyoming — voted with all 11 Democrats for the amendment.
The Senate then passed the bill by the same margin, sending it to the House. If the House passes its amended version, the bill will have to return to the Senate for its consent.