Two bills the state House Energy and Manufacturing Committee advanced Thursday afternoon would add revenue for the state in very different venues.
The committee approved advancing a bill that already passed the Senate without opposition to the full House of Delegates that would establish a fee for modifications of well work permits issued by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Oil and Gas. The committee also referred another bill to the House Finance Committee that would create a cost savings program to reduce energy usage in state buildings.
The former bill, Senate Bill 404, would erase some but not all of the Office of Oil and Gas’s million-dollar shortfall, while the latter measure, House Bill 2667, would save taxpayers money in the first year upon implementation of the proposed state building energy efficiency program, according to a West Virginia Office of Energy representative’s testimony before the committee Thursday.
Senate Bill 404 would establish a $2,500 fee for modifications of well work permits. There is currently no fee for oil or gas well permit modification applications. Department of Environmental Protection Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola noted to the committee that all other DEP permitting programs, including mining, air and water, all have fees associated with modifications.
Mandirola estimated the bill, if enacted, would provide an additional $500,000 annually for the Office of Oil and Gas based on recent averages of 200 modifications per year.
The Office of Oil and Gas needs $1.3 million just to fund its staffing levels that it slashed last year as its main revenue pipeline, permit fees, dried up amid oil and gas industry struggles.
The office is down to 10 inspectors responsible for 75,000 wells, including those that have been abandoned or orphaned, Mandirola said.
The Office of Oil and Gas last year resolved to eliminate 14 of about 39 positions, saving around $1.1 million.
An identical version of SB 404 also passed the Senate without opposition in last year’s session as Senate Bill 840 before stalling in the House Finance Committee.
Mandirola said the DEP has looked at other options to raise the other roughly half of its shortfall, including a request for additional general revenue and annual fees per well for well operators.
“The mod[ification] fee gets us about halfway there,” Mandirola said.
Dave McMahon, co-founder of the West Virginia Surface Owners’ Rights Organization and advocate for greater oversight of oil and gas wells across the state, told the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee from which the bill originated last month that while he supports the bill, he doesn’t think it goes far enough to support the Office of Oil and Gas.
McMahon has lobbied for a $100 annual fee per well for well operators, which he estimates would raise $6 million — enough to bolster the Office of Oil and Gas and leave some money for addressing abandoned and orphaned wells.
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, a House energy committee member, introduced House Bill 2725 in the committee that would introduce an annual $100 well oversight fee. The committee has not yet taken up the legislation, which was introduced on Feb. 24.
Hansen still played a prominent role in Thursday’s committee meeting by summoning a state Office of Energy representative for testimony who explained the potential benefits of the other bill the committee advanced, House Bill 2667.
Karen Lasure, an Office of Energy development specialist who administers energy efficiency and resiliency throughout the state, noted the state has embarked on a U.S. Department of Energy-funded program to inventory and benchmark all state buildings. That push started with public K-12 schools in 2018 and is currently 80% complete, quantifying potential energy savings for those buildings.
State energy officials have determined how much utilities cost schools per square foot, and that the state can save between $11 million and $16 million by lowering public school energy consumption by about 30% down to the national average, Lasure said.
“This can be done conservatively through low-cost and no-cost recommendations that we have provided to a couple of the counties that we’ve completely finished and moved them onto helping them get their schools audited, which is another program we do through the Office of Energy at no cost to the entity,” Lasure said.
A study resolution from last year’s legislative session requesting the Joint Committee on Government and Finance study how state agencies can better manage the amount of state taxpayer dollars spend on utilities.
“What it asked for, I was already doing for schools,” said Lasure, who reported that 60 state buildings out of between 3,300 and 4,000 total statewide had been benchmarked so far, and that the state can spend much less than the $1.6 million a state Department of Administration fiscal note accompanying the bill estimates it would cost to implement the legislation. Lasure referenced a second fiscal note from the Department of Commerce estimating the legislation would only cost around $250,000.
Energy benchmarking refers to measuring a building’s energy use and comparing it to the energy use of similar buildings.
The bill would aim to reduce energy usage in all state buildings by 25% below 2020 levels by 2030 and would require annual reports to the Legislature on building energy performance compared to similar buildings in similar climates. Under the bill, the Office of Energy would audit at least 20% of energy-metering devices at state buildings each year so all devices are audited by the end of 2026.
Lasure estimated the state spends $88 million to $100 million in utility costs per year and noted that benchmarking, utility auditing and other low-cost and no-cost measures can save a combined 15% to 28% on those costs.
“Do you think this bill would save taxpayers dollars, or would it cost taxpayers dollars?” Hansen asked Lasure.
“It would save taxpayers dollars within the first year,” Lasure said.