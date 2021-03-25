The West Virginia House Finance Committee has advanced a bill designed to stabilize funding for the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality.
The committee on Thursday approved sending a bill to the full House of Delegates that would allow the Division of Air Quality to invest money held in two funds to make up for a loss in revenue caused by decreasing permit fee collections.
House Bill 3082 reports that an 80% decline in industrial air emissions in West Virginia has resulted in a fall in revenue, since fees for large industrial sources are based on their emissions rates.
Jason Wandling, general counsel for the Department of Environmental Protection, told the committee prior to its vote Thursday the investments enabled by the bill would ensure sufficient funding to stay in compliance with Title V of the Clean Air Act, a federal air quality permit standardization program.
“We figured the most painless way for everyone involved, including industry, was to simply invest it in low-yield bonds to essentially guarantee a small amount of interest at minimal risk,” Wandling said.
The two funds the bill covers are the Air Pollution Control Fund and the Air Pollution Education and Environment Fund. At the end of 2018, the former had a cash balance of $5.7 million and the latter had a cash balance of $1 million, according to the bill. Based on a review of the interest rates paid for other DEP funds during the 2018 fiscal year, interest from investing those two funds could range from $84,000 to $160,800 per year, according to the bill.
The Division of Air Quality collected $6.14 million from 491 Title V facilities for fiscal year 2018, according to a 2019 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency evaluation of the DEP’s Title V permit fees.
The bill would also eliminate a provision of state Code allowing surplus funding in the two accounts to be transferred to other accounts.
The lead sponsor of the bill is Delegate Bill Anderson, R-Wood, who also chairs the House Energy and Manufacturing Committee, with additional sponsorship from that committee’s vice chair, Delegate John R. Kelly, R-Wood, and Delegate and Majority Whip Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson.
House Bill 3082 does not address the fee structure of the Division of Air Quality Title V fee program, which is a dollars-per-ton fee on pollutant emissions adjusted by the Consumer Price Index, with a cap of 4,000 tons per pollutant.
The House Finance Committee’s move to bolster Division of Air Quality funding follows the efforts of past Legislatures to take money away from the division.
The Legislature authorized a $1 million fund transfer from the division in fiscal year 2017 to cover a state budget deficit, according to the 2019 EPA evaluation of the DEP’s Title V permit fees, which noted the Legislature should not be using the funds for unrelated expenses.
The Legislature refunded the $1 million back to the Title V account via House Bill 156 in 2019.
The EPA recommended the Division of Air Quality consider asking state legislators to increase the state’s emission fee in fiscal year 2021 or charge additional fees for applications, operating permit maintenance and/or an hourly fee based on the complexity of the permit being issued.
The Division of Air Quality’s current funding level is adequate, but the division responded to the EPA’s recommendation by forming a work group comprised of environmental, industry, small business and public utility representatives to recommend changes to the Title V fee structure to ensure long-term sustainability.
The group has met six times since September to discuss changes to the division’s Title V and non-Title V programs, according to DEP acting communications director Terry Fletcher, but the group has yet to come to an agreement.
Laura Crowder, the Division of Air Quality’s director, said at a DEP advisory council meeting the goal was for the work group to come to an agreement by November.
The division had cash reserves totaling about $10 million at the end of fiscal year 2020, Crowder said, noting the work group did not agree changes to the fee structure were appropriate at that time.
The work group consisted of Kathy Beckett of the law firm Steptoe & Johnson, West Virginia Environmental Advocate Ed Maguire representing West Virginia’s citizens, West Virginia Manufacturers Association President Rebecca McPhail representing the association’s members, West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser representing the state’s environmental community, Patrick Ward of the Potesta & Associates engineering and environmental consulting firm representing West Virginia’s small businesses, American Electric Power Air Quality Services Director Scott Weaver representing the state’s electric power industry and Dave Yaussy of the law firm Spilman Thomas & Battle representing the state oil and gas industry.
“I personally was disappointed that we did not come to a consensus on a proactive solution,” Crowder said. “However, the perspectives, the sharing of information was enlightening, and it will inform our future efforts to develop a sustainable fee structure.”
Crowder said department officials will likely convene another stakeholder group.
“We’ll be closer to running out of funding at some point, but I think we’re just going to have to do redo what we’ve done,” Crowder said. “But I think the learning process of having the dialogue that we did will help.”
“I greatly appreciate that you took action on this now, that we’re not waiting until we do have an issue,” Rosser told Crowder during the DEP advisory council meeting.
The DEP’s Office of Oil and Gas finds itself in more dire financial straits due to declining revenue from operator fees, facing a $1.3 million shortfall even after slashing 14 out of 39 positions to save $1.1 million, a move that has hindered the office’s oversight of the state’s 75,000 wells.
The main revenue pipeline for the Office of Oil and Gas, permit fees, has dried up amid oil and gas industry struggles, prompting state legislative efforts this session to give the office a funding boost.
Crowder doesn’t want struggles of the coal industry, whose emissions fees provide critical funding for the department, to leave the Division of Air Quality in a similar situation.
“[C]oal-fired utilities will not be able to carry the load forever,” Crowder said, “and we just need to look forward to figure out what we do at that point in time.”