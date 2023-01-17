A West Virginia House of Delegates committee on Tuesday advanced a bill that would reorganize the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
In a voice vote with no dissent heard, the House Health and Human Resources Committee approved a strike-and-insert amendment to House Bill 2006. The bill would divide the DHHR into three agencies — the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Health Care Facilities.
Each department would be headed by a secretary appointed by the governor with the advice and consent of the Senate. The secretaries would serve at the will and pleasure of the governor.
Under the bill, by Dec. 1, 2023, the Department of Human Services would consist of the Bureau for Social Services, the Bureau for Medical Services, the Bureau for Child Support Enforcement, the Bureau for Family Assistance, the Bureau for Behavioral Health and the Office of Drug Control Policy.
The Department of Health, by Dec. 1, would consist of the Bureau for Public Health, the Office of Emergency Services, the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, the Office of Threat Preparedness, the Health Care Authority and the Office of Inspector General.
The Office of Inspector General would consist of several entities, including the Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification and the foster care ombudsman. It would also include a mental health care ombudsman, a long-term care ombudsman and the Human Rights Commission.
The Department of Health Facilities would be created by July 1, 2023, and would consist of the state’s hospitals.
Speaking in favor of the bill, Delegate Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, said the legislation has been about three years in the making. Rohrbach said that, as it is, the DHHR has the largest budget of any state government department and “we all” hear from constituents about the inefficiencies of the organization.
“When you really boil down the DHHR, you’ve got three major components — you’ve got facilities, public health [and] medical services/social services,” he said. “So, I would contend to you that an agency that is this large is far too large for any one individual to have their hand on.”
Rohrbach said passing the bill is “long overdue.”
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, also spoke in favor of the bill, calling it a “good first step.”
“We all agree that there is a problem ... poor public health outcomes in West Virginia, to say the least. I think this is a good first step,” Pushkin said. “I think that there have been some real culture problems inside of the department.”
Having three secretaries who would report to the Legislature would improve services and, ultimately, improve outcomes, Pushkin said.
Lawmakers passed a bill to reorganize the DHHR during the 2022 legislative session, but Gov. Jim Justice vetoed the measure, saying he believed the state needed to take “a deeper look” at issues within the DHHR and explore potential solutions. A $1.3 million study commissioned by the governor called for significant organizational change within the DHHR but stopped short of calling for the department to be divided.
The Senate passed its own version of a DHHR reorganization bill on the first day of the session last week. Under SB 126, the DHHR also would be divided into three parts — the Department of Health, the Department of Health Facilities and the Department of Human Services.
The Senate version does not include a mental health care ombudsman or a long-term care ombudsman, and it does not shift the Human Rights Commission under the Department of Health.
HB 2006 also must be approved by the House Finance Committee before going before the full House.
