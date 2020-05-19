House Health Committee chairman Hill resigns from Legislature

The Chairman of the West Virginia House of Delegates Health and Human Resources Committee is leaving the Legislature.
Republican Delegate Jordan Hill submitted his letter of resignation to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw on May 15.
Hill, of Nicholas County, said he recently accepted a job in Bridgeport in Harrison County, a little more than an hour-and-a-half drive northwest of Nicholas County and well outside of Hill’s district, which includes most of Nicholas and a small portion of western Greenbrier counties.
Hill, first elected to the House in 2014, said it was an “absolute honor and privilege” to represent people his district.
“I thank the people of the 41st District for giving me the opportunity to be their voice in the Legislature,” Hill said. “We’ve accomplished a great deal to move our state forward since 2015, and I know that momentum will continue into the future.”
Hill’s resignation is effective May 28. His current term expires at the end of this year.
Hanshaw, R-Clay, said in a news release that he will miss serving with Hill in the House, but wished he and his family the best as they embark on a new chapter.
“It’s always sad to see a friend and colleague go, but I understand Jordan’s desire to do what’s best for his family,” Hanshaw said. “I want to thank him for his dedicated service and leadership of the House Health and Human Resources Committee this past year, particularly in shepherding comprehensive foster care reforms that earned broad, bipartisan support. He will be missed.”
According to the news release, the district’s Republican executive committee will have 15 days from Hill’s resignation date to submit to Gov. Jim Justice the names of three potential replacements to serve out the rest of his term. Upon receiving that list, the govenor will have five days to appoint a replacement.
With Hill's departure, there now are 21 current members of the GOP-controlled House of Delegates who won't be returning to the House next year.
Some, like House Judiciary Chairman John Shott, R-Mercer, and House Minority Leader Tim Miley, D-Harrison, are retiring from the Legislature altogether. Others, including Delegates Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, Andrew Robinson, D-Kanawha, Jim Butler, R-Mason, and House Minority Whip Mike Caputo, D-Marion, are seeking election to other offices.