After nearly five hours of questions, debate and discussion, the House Committee on Health and Human Resources voted down a bill Tuesday that aimed to eliminate the state’s Certificate of Need process.
With three members absent, the final vote was 12-10, with seven Republican members — including Delegate Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, a doctor and chairman of House Health — joining Democrats to keep the law.
Bills to eliminate the Certificate of Need process have been introduced at the Legislature annually since at least 2017. Tuesday was the first time one made it onto a committee agenda.
House Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-Taylor, who has sponsored the bill for a number of years and who sits on the committee, said in a statement Wednesday that she was “very pleased” with the lengthy debate, even as the bill failed to pass.
“I think that’s exactly how the process should go, with a full and thorough discussion,” Summers said. “While I’m disappointed in yesterday’s vote outcome, I’ve heard from many other members of the Legislature who listened in to our meeting. Those colleagues have told me they learned so much yesterday [that] it has spurred even further interest in the bill, and it’s only day 22 of the regular session, so I don’t feel defeated today in any way.”
While House Bill 4013 was rejected, there are a number of ways lawmakers — with enough support — could bring it back before the end of session.
Certificate of Need is a regulatory process, overseen by the state Health Care Administration, that requires entities looking to create or expand health care services to receive a legal document proving those new services fit an unmet need in the area.
Through the Health Care Administration, those interested in obtaining a Certificate of Need receive technical assistance before applying to see what need they are meeting. This is done using a “need methodology,” said Barbara Skeen, interim director for the Administration.
Different services — like hospice care, ambulatory centers, clinics, private practices and specialty services, among many others — have different methodologies.
If the methodology does not show that an applicant meets an unmet need, their application — which includes a filing fee ranging from $1,500 to $35,000 depending on the proposal — is denied. Applicants can appeal a denial, but Skeen said that rarely happens as rejections themselves are “very rare.” In the last few years, Skeen recalled only one denial.
Most appeals are filed by other health care providers in the area on Certificate of Need applications that are approved for potentially competing services, Skeen said.
Dan Lauffer, CEO of Thomas Health Systems based in South Charleston, said Thomas is interested in pursuing cardiac services in Kanawha County, but the system hasn’t applied for a Certificate of Need because they know the current methodology does not show a need.
“We believe there is an opportunity to provide health services in our area that compete with services already here,” Lauffer said. “We can’t do so, however, given the current needs methodology that exists.”
Certificate of Need was made law in West Virginia in 1977. Then, Lauffer said, the health care field was different. Today, fewer physicians are independent, more quality control metrics have been implemented in the industry and the reimbursement and insurance structure has changed drastically.
“Those are the changes, and Certificate of Need does nothing to address them,” Lauffer said.
Thomas Health is one of the only hospital systems in the state against the Certificate of Need process. In an interview Wednesday, Jim Kauffman, head of the state Hospital Association, said “a vast majority” of West Virginia hospitals feel it’s imperative to keep the law as it stands.
“All West Virginians have a vested interest in this because we want to make sure everyone has good access to quality, affordable health care,” Kauffman said. “What Certificate of Need is trying to do is keep health care cost effective and high quality.”
Traditionally, Kauffman said, the biggest proponents for repealing Certificate of Need laws tend to be providers looking to hone in on privately insured patients.
Not all insurance companies pay providers the same, he said. This is especially true in West Virginia, where about 75% of patients are governmental payers, meaning they’re covered by Medicare, Medicaid or PEIA.
“All three of these programs reimburse less than the cost of care,” Kauffman said. “Our biggest fear is if we eliminate [Certificate of Need] and have these services [specifically for people who are privately insured] pop off, we’re going to siphon off the resources we have today that support a myriad of programs.”
Dr. Kevin Yingling, CEO of Mountain Health Network in Huntington, told lawmakers Tuesday he believed repealing Certificate of Need would destabilize the state’s already struggling hospital systems.
If government-insured patients are the only ones left for some to serve, communities — specifically those below the poverty line and in rural places — will see more hospitals and providers close or limit services.
“It is my view that if you repeal Certificate of Need and … that competition comes in, there would no longer be a proof of need in communities,” Yingling said. “There would only be a proof of profit.”
Those in support of repealing the law — including Thomas Health Systems, Valley Health in the Eastern Panhandle, the state Nurses Association and the Midwives Alliance of West Virginia — argue it restrains healthy competition in the medical field and limits options for patients potentially seeking different kinds of care.
Jason Huffman, state director for the libertarian conservative advocacy group Americans for Prosperity who has lobbied against Certificate of Need for years, said if the law were repealed, he believed patients would see an increase in affordable options available to them. He said hypothetical examples given by those wanting to keep the law were “hyperboles.”
While disappointed in Tuesday’s vote, Huffman — echoing Summers — was clear it was not the last time West Virginia lawmakers will have to consider ending the Certificate of Need law.
“We’re going to continue to educate other folks on this issue and the grassroots [organizers] have become more aware and stimulated in having these discussions,” Huffman said. “It’s inevitable that West Virginia will repeal its Certificate of Need laws and when it does, I believe we’ll see other states follow suit.”