The West Virginia House of Delegates will hold a public hearing from 8-9 a.m. Monday at the state Capitol on a bill that would restrict certain instruction about race and sex in public schools, charter schools and public colleges.
Anyone wanting to speak can sign up starting at 7:30 a.m. The hearing will be in the House chamber.
The House Education Committee plans to start discussing the legislation, Senate Bill 498, sometime Monday, according to committee Chairman Joe Ellington, R-Mercer.
SB 498, the “Anti-Racism Act,” passed the Senate 21-12 Wednesday.
The vote was along party lines, except for Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, who voted with the Democrats against it. Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming, was absent.
“Except as provided in subsection [e] of this section,” SB 498 says, “a state institution of higher education or any employee of a state institution of higher education may not require a student or employee to take instruction in, or include in the curriculum of any required course, or require a statement or affirmation by any student or employee that the following concepts are factual and accurate or must be held as a belief.”
The bill then lists several things that can’t be taught as fact in required courses, or required of students or employees to affirm. Among those are teaching that someone, by virtue of their “race, ethnicity, or biological sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously” or “bears responsibility for actions committed by other members of the same race, ethnic group, or biological sex.”
For K-12 public and charter schools, the bill would ban, among other things, teaching that someone “should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress because of the individual’s race, ethnicity, or biological sex.”
There would be some exceptions to the prohibitions, including for “discussion of those concepts in theory as part of an academic course if discussion of alternative theories are also included.”
House Education advanced Saturday separate legislation, Senate Bill 704, that would stress that parents and guardians have the right to inspect any books and other curricula used in their own children’s classrooms — not just about race or sex, but about math, social studies and other subjects.