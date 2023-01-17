Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Mike Pushkin

Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, asks a question during Tuesday's House Health and Human Resources Committee meeting.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

A West Virginia House of Delegates committee on Tuesday advanced a bill that would reorganize the state Department of Health and Human Resources. 

In a voice vote with no dissent heard, the House Health and Human Resources Committee approved a strike-and-insert amendment to House Bill 2006. The bill would divide the DHHR into three agencies -- the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Health Care Facilities.  

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you