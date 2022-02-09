Two bills — one banning abortions in West Virginia after 15 weeks and one prohibiting the sale and transport of fetal body parts — passed the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and now advance to the full House of Delegates.
Discussion on the bills was again limited, as it has been since they were introduced and passed the House Health and Human Resources Committee the first week of the legislative session. Both bills passed Wednesday by a voice vote.
House Bill 4004 limits abortion access after 15 weeks with exceptions only for medical emergencies or “severe fetal abnormalit[ies].” Medical emergencies do not include any exceptions for psychological or emotional conditions, including self-harm or suicide.
Current state law outlaws abortions after 20 weeks. The only abortion care provider in the state, the West Virginia Women’s Health Center, offers abortions until the 16-week mark.
Under the proposed law, physicians who perform abortions past the 15-week mark could lose their medical license and potentially face criminal charges.
Lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee voted down an amendment from Delegate Lisa Zukoff, D-Marshall, to allow exceptions in cases of sexual assault or incest.
“These things happen, they’re real-life issues. These aren’t things that are hypothetical — force, trauma. We need to recognize that and protect our West Virginia girls,” Zukoff said. “I ask you to think about the 12, 13, 14, 15-year-old girls in your own lives that might have been impacted this way, and who without this amendment would be forced to carry a child against their will.”
A 14-year-old girl in Zukoff’s district was sexually assaulted by an uncle and became pregnant, she said. If the proposed bill were law when that happened, Zukoff said, the girl would have been forced to carry the pregnancy to term and give birth.
“What we’re talking about here is girls, children, being forced to consent to trauma and mental anguish that they will have to carry with them,” Zukoff said. “In these cases [the girls] could be threatened by their rapist or the family member that committed incest. They could be terrified to tell anyone they were pregnant, or perhaps they wouldn’t even know they were pregnant if they don’t have a regular menstrual cycle. If 15 weeks have passed, then nothing can be done for them.”
Delegate Jonathon Pinson, R-Mason, speaking against Zukoff’s amendment, said the intent of HB 4004 was not harming West Virginians, but “protecting unborn children.”
Zukoff said that doesn’t negate the fact that women who become pregnant will be harmed by being forced to carry the pregnancy to term, which could also be dangerous for many women with health complications that may not meet the codified definition of a “medical emergency.”
“You’re going to harm one life to bring another into this world,” Zukoff said. “To me, that’s pro-birth, not pro-life.”
The proposed abortion ban is modeled off a Mississippi law currently under review by the U.S. Supreme Court. Oral arguments in that case were held in early December, and a ruling is expected in coming months that could annul protections established in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
If HB 4004 becomes law but the Supreme Court denies the Mississippi legislation, then West Virginia’s policy would revert back to the 20-week ban.
Delegate Joey Garcia, D-Marion, said he disagrees with the Legislature passing laws that depend on a yet-to-be-decided Supreme Court case. Instead, he said, lawmakers on the Judiciary Committee should focus on recognizing and working within current laws, which are dictated by decisions like Roe v. Wade and 1992’s Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
Those rulings hold that states cannot ban abortions before the point of fetal viability, and state laws that do restrict access to abortions cannot pose an “undue burden.”
“This is government overreach at its worst,” Garcia said. “There are members around this table that will say that when it comes to other constitutional issues, but apparently not now.”
Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, said lawmakers should take positions on what they believe “the constitution needs,” even if those beliefs are not current law.
“I think we have a compelling interest to protect life,” Pritt said.
Fetal viability — the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb — is widely considered by the medical community to be around 23 to 24 weeks of gestation. The state’s current abortion laws already prevent abortions well before that point.
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said lawmakers should not have a say in decisions on abortion. When people are making this decision past the 15-week mark, he continued, it’s usually because circumstances have changed or “something went wrong.”
“This shouldn’t be our decision. The woman and her family and her doctor need to make that decision, not us,” Pushkin said. “It’s not a good one to have to make. I trust women to make that decision, their families to help and their doctors. I don’t think we have any right to make that decision for them.”
Now both HB 4004 and HB 4005 — of which there was no discussion Wednesday — will be up for votes by the full House of Delegates, then sent to the Senate if passed. Delegate Ruth Rowan, R-Hampshire, who sponsored the abortion ban bill, previously said she holds “no doubt” it will pass the House.