The West Virginia House Judiciary Committee advanced a religious freedom bill Wednesday that sparked concern among some lawmakers who say it could have several negative effects.
The committee advanced House Bill 3042, titled the Equal Protection for Religion Act. According to counsel explaining the bill, the purpose of the legislation is to forbid excessive government limitations on the exercise of religion. State code does not explicitly provide any guidance for a test to be applied in cases where state action substantially burdens the exercise of religion, according to counsel.
According to the bill, no state action may burden a person's ability to exercise their freedom of religion, unless doing so is essential and the least-restrictive means of furthering a compelling government interest.
A person whose freedom of religion has been burdened may use that violation as claim or defense in any judicial or administrative proceeding, including against the state or its political subdivisions, according to the bill.
Supporters of the legislation, including Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, say it would protect individual rights.
“What this bill does is it places limitations on the government. And one of the things that we can do as legislators, that we should be doing, is looking for ways to expand upon individual rights. That's something I think is overlooked sometimes,” Pritt said. “It's not just the courts that can do that. We can do that.”
Judiciary Committee Vice Chairman Tom Fast, R-Fayette, said the bill provides recourse for people who feel their religious freedom has been infringed upon.
“It is a bill that could guide a court if someone is being discriminated against,” he said. “This bill says wait a minute. If you're a Christian, if you're a Muslim, if you're a Hindu, whatever religion you are, if there is an otherwise neutral bill that infringes upon sincerely held religious beliefs, now you have a case. Now you have guidance to the court on how to handle that case.”
Opponents of the bill, including Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, said it has the potential to allow religion to be used to interfere with the individual rights of West Virginians and would harm nondiscrimination laws enacted by municipalities.
“So, would this bill allow a landlord, say in a city with a nondiscrimination ordinance, to no longer make their apartment available to a member of the LGBT community, if it was a religious reason?” Hansen asked. “What about a government entity, say a county clerk who issues marriage licenses and does not want to issue one to the same-sex couple? Would that be covered under this bill?”
Counsel said the courts could well find a compelling government interest in those instances. But Hansen noted that these examples are time-sensitive, meaning the harm would be done before a compelling government interest could be determined.
Hansen also pointed out there is religious discrimination contained within the bill itself in the form of numerous exemptions regarding abortion legislation passed by lawmakers last year. According to the text of the bill, nothing in the legislation can be “construed to protect actions or decisions to end the life of any human being, born or unborn.”
“I know, in my religious faith, it's important for women to have access to a full range of health care. And if this bill did not have exceptions specifically against my faith, we then would be able to use this bill as Christians will be using this bill -- to do what they think is right, what their religious leaders tell them is right, what their deeply held religious beliefs tell them is right," Hansen said. "But that's explicitly removed from this bill. Something that's important to my religious faith is specifically removed from this bill, and I find that objectionable.”
In testimony before the committee, the Rev. Kay Albright, of the United Church of Christ and the West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, expressed concern that the bill could increase the rate of domestic violence.
“Too often, religion can be used by abusive people and condoned in some communities as a jurisdiction of violence against families and housed members," she said. "Traditionally, marginalized communities are at a greater risk of violence in intimate-partner relationships and from within their own communities."
The bill would send a negative message to businesses considering moving to West Virginia, Opportunity West Virginia President Jill Rice said.
“Generally, those bills that are called the Religious Freedom Restoration Act send an impression that we are protecting ... you know we have constitutional rights under the First Amendment, so they send a message that we are trying to put religion before other rights,” Rice said.
Delegate Joey Garcia, D-Marion, agreed that the bill could dissuade companies from locating in the state. He said that would be unfortunate, because of the state's recent progress in attracting large manufacturers like Form Energy, Berkshire Hathaway and Nucor.
"So, I love Latin music from time to time,” Garcia said. “But I think, with respect to recruiting businesses, some of the steps that we've taken in the Legislature, we're doing some salsa dancing. We take one step forward, and then we take two steps back.”
