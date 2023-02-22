Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Tom Fast

House Judiciary Committee Vice Chairman Tom Fast, R-Fayette, speaks during Wednesday's committee meeting at the state Capitol.

 PERRY BENNETT | West Virginia Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House Judiciary Committee advanced a religious freedom bill Wednesday that sparked concern among some lawmakers who say it could have several negative effects.

The committee advanced House Bill 3042, titled the Equal Protection for Religion Act. According to counsel explaining the bill, the purpose of the legislation is to forbid excessive government limitations on the exercise of religion. State code does not explicitly provide any guidance for a test to be applied in cases where state action substantially burdens the exercise of religion, according to counsel.

