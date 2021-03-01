A public hearing on proposed revisions to requirements governing West Virginia’s water quality standards held by the House Judiciary Committee Monday drew a majority of speakers against the bill citing environmental concerns and a minority of industry representatives who praised the methodology behind the proposal.
House Bill 2389 would weaken some of the state’s water quality standards and strengthen others and has been referred to the Judiciary Committee, whose chairman, Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, conducted Monday morning’s Zoom hearing that consisted of 34 speakers. Capito said the committee will take up the bill Tuesday afternoon.
The plan to update the state’s water quality standards dates back to 2018, when the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection proposed updating standards on pollutants discharged into the state’s rivers and streams. The standards are up for DEP review every three years per the federal Clean Water Act. The DEP proposed updating standards for 60 pollutants, some of which hadn’t been updated since the 1980s, based on recommendations that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency made in 2015.
But the committee removed those standard updates in 2018 after pushback from the West Virginia Manufacturers Association, which has argued that the DEP should use different human health criteria.
The state Legislature adopted a bill in 2019 that required the DEP to delay presenting new standards until the 2021 legislative session after proposing updates by April 1, 2020.
The DEP did that on March 31, releasing a proposal that would adopt 24 of the EPA’s 94 proposed updates, 13 of which would be weakened.
The Legislative Rule-Making Review Committee advanced the rule modification on Dec. 9.
The 26 speakers at Monday’s hearing who voiced opposition to House Bill 2389 argued that the state’s water quality standards shouldn’t be weakened since manufacturers are already following them, that West Virginia’s third-highest cancer death rate in the nation per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes the state especially vulnerable to any weakening of those standards and that the bill would discourage tourism and encourage out-of-state migration.
Maury Johnson of Monroe County noted that West Virginia recently got a new national park, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in Fayette County.
“We’re going to have thousands of people coming to see our water, fish our water,” Johnson said. “Can you imagine them coming here and having a sign that says, ‘Fish, but don’t eat them.’”
“When it comes to health, we do the minimum,” David Lillard of Jefferson County said of the message he thinks the bill sends.
The eight speakers at the hearing who expressed support for House Bill 2389, representing the Chemours Company that has manufacturing sites in Belle and Washington and industrial lobbyist groups like the West Virginia Manufacturers Association and the West Virginia Coal Association, the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia, often used the phrase “scientifically defensible” when describing the proposed water quality standards update.
“Opponents only advocate changes that would make the criteria more stringent,” West Virginia Manufacturers Association President Rebecca McPhail said, noting that her lobbyist group had recommended changes that strengthened water quality standards in addition to some that weakened them.