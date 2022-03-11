Republicans in the West Virginia House of Delegates moved the bill making significant changes to the state’s unemployment system to the inactive calendar Friday morning.
A vote to send Senate Bill 2 back to its original chamber was expected Friday, but the bill was one of many pieces of legislation that fell victim to delegates’ continuing debate over the “Anti-Racism Act.”
As of press time Friday, delegates were an hour-plus into a debate over the anti-racism bill, which left the House-amended Senate Bill 2 stuck on third reading.
SB 2 would decrease the time period a worker can earn paid unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to 14 weeks. There’s also an index provision in the bill that increases the time period by one week if the state unemployment rate rises by 0.5%. The bill establishes a cap at 22 weeks of paid benefits.
The House-amended version folds in provisions from Senate Bill 3, which places new weekly requirements on unemployed workers to retain their benefits. It also includes language from Senate Bill 576, which allows workers who lost their job for refusing a COVID-19 vaccination on the basis of a medical or religious exemption to receive unemployment benefits.
If the House passes the bill late Friday night or Saturday, it must return to the Senate for concurrence. The 2022 legislative session concludes Saturday.