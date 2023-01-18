Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Mike Puskin

Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, speaks in favor of a Democratic amendment to Gov. Jim Justice's proposed tax cut plan Wednesday during a floor session of the House of Delegates.

 Perry Bennett | WV Legislative Photography

The House of Delegates on Wednesday voted 95-2 to send Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax cut bill to the Senate, where it is already being heavily scrutinized.

Only Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, and Delegate John Williams, D-Monongalia, voted against the measure. Three members were absent.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV.

