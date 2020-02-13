House passes bill cracking down on educators who 'groom' students

West Virginia lawmakers have advanced a bill to ensure the end of teaching careers for teachers, principals and other educators who develop relationships with students in order to sexually abuse them — something called “grooming.”
In December, news outlets revealed former University High Assistant Principal Pete Cheesebrough had kissed a student, his Monongalia County superiors had allowed him to quietly resign and he had begun teaching in Arizona.
West Virginia state Schools Superintendent Steve Paine had declined to revoke Cheesebrough’s teaching certification, which he then used to work in Arizona.
In an order that only temporarily nixed Cheesebrough’s principal certification and didn’t touch his teaching certification, Paine wrote that he didn’t want to affect Cheesebrough’s new teaching job.
Not revoking his certification could have also allowed Cheesebrough to return to teaching in West Virginia. Cheesebrough was never prosecuted or found guilty of any crime.
Now, following these revelations reported by The Arizona Republic, KJZZ and the Gazette-Mail, state lawmakers have advanced House Bill 4378. It would mandate educators who “groom” students for sexual abuse automatically lose their licenses for at least five years.
This revocation will no longer be an option for the superintendent to give or not.
Delegate Jordan Hill, R-Nicholas and the bill’s lead sponsor, said teachers have groomed students throughout the state, including in his county.
He also said the Cheesebrough incident influenced him to file the bill. Hill said he wanted the revocation to be mandatory in the future, to prevent “just letting them go to another state and do the same thing there possibly.”
Last week, the West Virginia House of Delegates voted 98-0, with two delegates absent, to approve HB 4378, sending it to the Senate.
The Senate has not yet taken it up.
The bill would target educators who groom students and say educators “shall maintain a professional relationship with all students at all times, both in and out of the classroom.”
Paine wrote that Cheesebrough met the student around 10 p.m. in a parking lot in Cheesebrough’s truck, and noted 86 text messages between Cheesebrough and the student in late 2016.
Cheesebrough said the student kissed him after she turned 18; she said he kissed her.
The bill would add the mandated revocation for several new offenses, including for educators who “solicited, encouraged, engaged in or consummated an inappropriate relationship with any student, minor, or individual who was a student in the preceding 24 months.”
The mandated revocation would also apply to grooming, which the bill would define as:
“Befriending and establishing an emotional connection with a student or minor, which may include the family of the student or minor, to lower the student’s or minor’s inhibitions with the objective of committing sexual abuse, child trafficking, child prostitution, the production of child pornography, or any other offense for which a license shall be revoked under this subsection.”
Hill said some teachers “will groom them up to the point of graduation. The day after graduation, there have been instances where students have moved in with teachers to start a relationship. So, because of that, I wanted to put that 24-month requirement in there.”
The bill would also allow the state superintendent, when investigating allegations against teachers, to issue subpoenas to force people to give testimony and documents.