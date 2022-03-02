The West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday passed a bill to mandate employers in West Virginia that require vaccines as a condition of employment to recognize natural immunity as a substitute for immunization.
With four members not voting, House Bill 4320 passed 68-28, with six Republican delegates joining their Democratic colleagues against the bill.
The proposed law does not specify COVID-19 in its language. Instead, it would apply to any communicable disease. If signed into law, the bill would be in direct conflict with a current federal mandate -- upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year -- ordering employees at federally qualified health centers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to the bill, anyone who has “protective antibody levels” from contracting a communicable disease would be exempt from any vaccine mandate or requirement levied by an employer, including privately-owned entities.
The bill does not define what constitutes protective antibody levels, how those levels would be determined, what documentation needs to be provided to employers, or a course of action if those antibodies fade, which is documented to occur with COVID-19.
Delegate Dean Jeffries, R-Kanawha, who serves as vice-chair of the House Committee on Health and Human Resources, said the only piece of medical evidence used in crafting the bill was a Jan. 19 study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to that study, there were several limitations that should be considered before it is used to justify any public health policy. The data used was collected between May and November 2021, before the omicron surge was severe in most places and also before booster doses were widely utilized.
Generally, the study found that people with only natural immunity did have lower hospitalization and re-infection rates than those without any immunity. It does not assert that natural immunity offered better protection than vaccination. A disclaimer on the study warned the findings could be different as the virus mutates.
Per the study: “Vaccination remains the safest strategy for averting future SARS-CoV-2 infections, hospitalizations ... and death.”
Per the federal Food and Drug Administration, antibody tests currently approved for COVID-19 do not evaluate the level of immunity in the patient.
Delegate Heather Tully, R-Nicholas, who is a nurse and who supports the bill, said health centers will often run antibody titer tests to check employees for immunity to certain viruses. These tests, however, are not mandated in the proposed code.
Critics of the bill on Wednesday -- all Democratic delegates -- lamented the body’s continued efforts to chip away at public health tools and protections.
“I think it says something that we actually have doctors in this body, that chair the committee this went through, but none are actually signed on to the bill,” said Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio. “Day after day after day, we pass nonsensical legislation related to the medical field without any actual input from medical professionals, and we’re doing it here again.”
Delegate Jim Barach, D-Kanawha, said he was concerned about future implications of passing such a broad bill with undefined limits or terms.
“I’m afraid this opens the door that if we get another serious pandemic going on or if [COVID-19] comes back again with another mutation and decides to sweep the country again and we start giving these passes … I think we’re looking at some real problems,” Barach said.