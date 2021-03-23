The West Virginia House of Delegates advanced a pair of bills Tuesday that the state Department of Environmental Protection has raised concerns about, including one that could cost the department millions in federal grant money each year.
House Bill 2630 would require the agency to pay back fines to counties, towns and other political subdivisions if they make required upgrades related to the fines.
Proponents of HB 2630, which the House sent to the Senate in an 89-9 vote, have argued it will benefit small towns and counties by emphasizing environmental remediation instead of using fee collection as a merely punitive, financially damaging tool for those communities.
But Department of Environmental Protection officials have said the bill could jeopardize its primacy, or primary enforcement authority, as regulated by the federal Environmental Protection Agency, which reviews and approves the department’s primacy. The department estimated losing primacy could cost it $3 million to $6 million in federal grant money annually.
“This gives us some money back home to help our towns,” said Delegate Charlie Reynolds, R-Marshall, the bill’s lead sponsor. “DEP don’t need all this money. It ain’t gonna hurt them. It hurts our towns.”
Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, voiced opposition to the bill, noting the DEP’s concerns about losing primacy and arguing the bill would invite lawsuits if it becomes law.
“You may love the DEP, you may hate the DEP. We have a variety of viewpoints on that in this chamber,” Hansen said. “But I think that one thing we would probably all agree on is that we would like to see our state DEP to enforce our environmental laws, and not the federal EPA.”
The bill would require political subdivisions pay 10% of any fine assessed, including any discount based upon their ability pay. The remainder of the fine would be placed on hold and then forgiven when remedial action was taken in response to the violation. The original version of the bill had no such requirement.
Jason Wandling, DEP general counsel, last week told the House Finance Committee from which the bill originated that the substituted version of the bill was “much better” than the original, but the DEP still had reservations.
The EPA could not be reached for comment.
Also Tuesday, a House committee approved another bill that could introduce a new cost for state environmental regulators to pay.
The House Judiciary Committee signed off on referring to the Finance Committee a bill that would require the DEP to assume all costs related to certifying what committee’s counsel estimated are well over 1,000 private dams before it can recover costs and damages from a dam owner through civil action.
House Bill 3269 requires the department — which has the power to repair or remove dams privately owned by a noncompliant owner by drawing from a dam safety rehabilitation revolving fund — to assume all costs needed for certification by a registered professional engineer and permitting before seeking cost recovery through civil action.
The department said in a fiscal note accompanying the bill that the fund is currently inactive and has no revenue or source of revenue to cover those costs.
“It has zero dollars in it,” Wandling told the committee Tuesday, adding the department has only brought civil action against dam owners once or twice in the eight years he has worked at the department.
The Judiciary Committee amended the bill to narrow language Wandling said could have shifted what he called “astronomical” costs totaling tens of millions of dollars for all dam safety program activities to the DEP as originally written.
But in a statement Tuesday, DEP spokesman Terry Fletcher said the department has “serious concerns” with House Bill 3269, both in its original and amended form, saying that the DEP “sees no need at this current time” for changes to dam safety legislation governing the state.
The private dams include small structures containing ponds or backyard reservoirs, the committee’s counsel said.