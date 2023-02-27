Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Following a weekend when a bill to allow teachers to teach intelligent design as a scientific theory passed in the Senate 27-6, the House of Delegates furthered a less fiercely debated education bill on Monday.

The House voted 96-1 in favor of House Bill 3271, which would place audio recording devices inside special needs classrooms containing their own bathrooms. Three members were absent.

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com.

