The West Virginia House of Delegates approved a bill Thursday limiting the number of drug treatment beds to 250 per county, as well as a bill giving county commissions the ability to extend Tax Increment Financing contracts by 15 years.
House Bill 3337 limits the number of licensed treatment beds to 250 per county for facilities purchased or converted for that use after Feb. 1, 2023. The House voted 77-21 to approve the bill, with two delegates absent, and it now advances to the Senate.
The legislation’s lead sponsor, Delegate Scot Heckert, R-Wood, said Wood County has a disproportionate number of treatment beds, causing the county to be “overrun,” and the proposed bill will help alleviate the situation, while preventing similar problems from occurring elsewhere.
“What this will do is keep Wood County from being overrun from the counties that don’t want them, don’t want to take responsibility for them, and the other states that don’t want them. We have 26% of the beds with 4% of the population. It is not meant to hurt anyone and is meant to spread it out, so the counties that do need help can get it and nobody gets overrun,” Heckert said.
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, said he sympathized with Heckert but placing a cap on beds is not the way to solve the problem. It might actually have the opposite effect of creating more beds, since placing a limit on the number of beds gives them value for companies seeking licensure, he said.
“I don’t think this is the way to really deal with it by passing a state law that would place an artificial limit on each county. I do think 250 is actually, right now, more than what each county would probably need, but we don’t know what’s going to happen in the future,” Pushkin said.
Speaking against the bill, Delegate Heather Tully, R-Nicholas, said it restricts access to medical care.
“The West Virginia GOP state platform advocates for and I quote, ‘improving accessibility to medical care and allowing more choice with less government control and regulation between the physician and the patient.’ This bill does not support that premise,” Tully said.
In other action, the House passed HB 3340, which would allow county commissions to extend Tax Increment Financing projects by 15 years. The House voted 73-24 to approve the bill, with three absences, and the bill now advances to the Senate.
Tax increment financing allows counties or cities to designate special economic development zones and use the projected increase in tax revenue that would be gained by developing the property as collateral to finance 30-year bonds to pay for a project.
The proposed bill would allow county commissions to extend those bonds by 15 years, Delegate John Hardy, R-Berkeley, said.
“It’s giving the county in which the TIF sits in, who are the duly elected officials of that county, the ability to extend that 15 years,” Hardy said. “If the TIF did fail, if the bond did fail, I think the county would bear the brunt of that, firstly, and then if that didn’t continue on, it would move to the state level.”
During debate on the floor Thursday, lawmakers pointed to one particular Tax Increment Financing Project that led to HB 3340, the Charles Pointe economic development district in Harrison County.
According to lawmakers, the project was heavily impacted by COVID-19 and is in default, which ultimately threatens the state’s credit rating because county commissions are a political subdivision of the state.
“We are directing this bill to one delinquent TIF in Harrison County,” Delegate Mickey Petitto, R-Harrison, said.
Delegate Laura Kimble, R-Harrison, argued the bill would exclude municipalities, in this case, the city of Bridgeport, from having a say in the extension process.
“What I’m actually dealing with in this bill is the fact that the municipality was asked to participate in the approval process and now, many years later, the municipality is being shoved away from that table and now not able to participate in the extension,” Kimble said.
Delegate Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, said he reluctantly supported the bill. Though he initially believed the parties involved in the project should be on the hook for the debt, lawmakers can’t ignore the threat posed to the state’s credit rating.
“This specific deal seems to have been a pretty bad deal. This is in default. The one that everyone is talking about in Bridgeport. I don’t know the developers. I don’t know the mayor of Bridgeport. I don’t know anybody that’s there personally and have no opinion of them, individually,” Linville said.
The House Finance Committee learned the project levied both property taxes and sales tax revenue increases to finance bonds, Linville said.
“And what we heard from counsel and some presenters is that those bonds are, for sure, issued in the name of the county commission, a political subdivision of this state,” Linville said.
Linville said he will be watching the bill closely as it progresses to the Senate.
“With caution and with a lot of concern relative to what our colleagues in the Senate may do – and with a significant request that our colleagues across the hall figure out for sure who’s going to be on the hook and if there’s any possible detriment to the credit rating of the state of West Virginia – I’m going to have to urge passage,” Linville said.