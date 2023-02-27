The West Virginia House of Delegates approved the third reading of a religious freedom bill Monday that some lawmakers say would provide legal cover to use religion as a defense to discriminate against others.
Lawmakers approved House Bill 3042 by a vote of 86-12, with two delegates absent, after two failed attempts to amend it. The bill now advances to the Senate.
According to the bill, no state action may burden a person's exercise of freedom of religion, unless doing so is essential and is the least restrictive means of furthering a compelling government interest. A person, the definition of which includes incorporated entities under state law, whose freedom of religion has been burdened may use that violation as claim or defense in any judicial or administrative proceeding, including against the state or its political subdivisions, according to the bill.
Opponents of the bill, including Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, are concerned the legislation could be used to strike down local nondiscrimination laws, as well as create situations where religion is used to refuse services to West Virginians. There also is concern that the bill could be used to strike down immunization laws or permit the use of narcotics for religious practices.
“It’s about Morgantown’s nondiscrimination ordinance that we’re very proud of. This bill is also about medical care. What if a gay man comes in for an HIV pill? Can they refuse to fulfill that prescription?” Hansen asked. “If there’s a rape victim, can they be denied emergency birth control? Or can a pregnant woman who is miscarrying be denied an abortion, even though it’s the safest medical alternative, because it goes against that doctor’s religious views?”
Supporters of the bill, including Delegate Todd Kirby, R-Raleigh, say it provides a guide for the courts in handling these cases.
“That’s why they get the big bucks, so they can apply the facts of each and every one of these cases and determine whether or not the government is justified in compelling a person to violate their religious beliefs,” Kirby said.
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, attempted two amendments relating to these concerns but both failed. The first proposed amendment would have prevented the bill from affecting federal, state or local nondiscrimination ordinances.
“I think this is an important and necessary amendment to this bill, to really clarify that the purpose of this bill is not to provide legal cover for those who would discriminate," Pushkin said. "This makes it very clear that it would not be used against any local nondiscrimination ordinance and not go against the Federal Civil Rights Act.”
Delegate Tom Fast, R-Fayette, spoke against Pushkin’s amendment, saying the bill would provide a judicial test for those and other laws.
“When one brings a claim under one of those laws, this bill guides the courts in the process for that very claim,” Fast said. “It is prescribing a judicial test when these types of cases come before the court. It does not create a license to discriminate.”
Pushkin’s first amendment failed 83-11, with six delegates absent. His second amendment was aimed at preventing the legislation from allowing religion to be used as a reason to refuse services. Under the amendment, businesses who used the legislation to file such claims would have been required to list the groups they refuse to serve.
“They should put right in the front window of the business, who they’re going to refuse to serve," he said. "That way, people would know whether they wanted to patronize these shops or not. I think it’s important that we let the public know exactly who the bigots are.”
Hansen supported Pushkin’s amendment, which failed on a voice vote.
“If shopkeepers can be bigoted and refuse service to somebody because they’re Jewish, or Muslim, or because they’re gay, at least they should be man enough to publicize that so people know," Hansen said. "People would be spared the awkwardness, the discomfort of going into a business and being told they’re not going to be served. At least be man enough, to publicly acknowledge it.”
Speaking against the bill before its passage, Pushkin said the bill would specifically target the LGBTQ community.
“This is about whether or not you think someone should be kicked out of their apartment because they’re gay, somebody should be fired from their job because they’re gay, somebody can be refused service in somebody’s store simply because they’re gay,” Pushkin said. “Vote against this garbage.”
Hansen, who is Jewish, also was concerned that the bill includes language that would prevent obtaining abortions on religious grounds. According to the text of the bill, nothing in the legislation can be “construed to protect actions or decisions to end the life of any human being, born or unborn.”
Hansen said the right to abortions is a deeply held belief of the Jewish faith.
“The majority party and the majority religion took it upon themselves, when they wrote this bill, to specifically exempt one particular deeply held religious belief, that being the belief of Jews, and I think that’s wrong," he said. "And I think that’s offensive, to put this bill up as something that’s protecting the rights of religious minorities but writing something into it that specifically takes away one of those rights.”