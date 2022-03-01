The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill Tuesday that would make it illegal for colleges, hospitals or government agencies to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for individuals entering or using services at the facilities.
House Bill 4012, introduced by Delegate Chuck Horst, R-Berkeley, passed the House 80-16, with four members not voting. It now advances to the Senate.
The proposed law would not prohibit such facilities from asking questions about vaccination status or inquiring if a person is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. It would stop the facilities only from requiring proof of vaccination.
If adopted into law as-is, the policy would not apply to private entities that rent or lease property from government agencies due to an amendment passed by House members on Monday.
In debate on the House Floor Tuesday, Delegate Jim Barach, D-Kanawha, called the bill “worthless.” As it only relates to COVID-19, he asked what the point was if another coronavirus strain -- not classified as COVID-19 -- began circulating.
“I think what we see with this is that it’s just an election year, red-meat bill trying to get votes, donations and things like that,” Barach said. “We should probably vote for it just because it's really kind of worthless and it will take away any kind of political advantage.”
The bill previously passed both the House Committee on Health and Human Resources and the House Judiciary Committee. When asked Tuesday for specific examples of facilities that currently require proof of vaccination, Delegate Tom Fast, R-Fayette who serves as vice-chairman of House Judiciary, said that would be “a matter of research one would have to do on their own.”
“I’ve just heard that some [colleges, hospitals or government agencies] do, but not by name, just in general,” Fast said.
No one from any of the affected entities testified in either committee meeting regarding the proposed policy.
Speaking against the bill, Delegate Ric Griffith, D-Wayne, called it “another flanking maneuver around science and life-saving medical practices.”
Griffith, a pharmacist by trade, pointed to provisions in the bill that void the outlined policy if “federal law or regulations” do require proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
“Well, that’s happened. As we have seen, the [U.S.] Supreme Court upheld it,” Griffith said, referring to a Biden administration policy upheld by the Court earlier this year allowing certain medical centers to require COVID-19 vaccination for employees.
As it’s currently written, the bill would apply to both employees and visitors at facilities, including students at colleges and universities, and patients at hospitals.
Anyone who feels they were “harmed” by a violation of the code -- meaning by someone requiring proof of vaccination -- could bring action in court for injunctive relief.
Griffith asked his colleagues Tuesday to consider someone who is potentially harmed by an unvaccinated person’s actions, and what they are owed.
“If someone comes in there unvaccinated and they infect someone, or a nurse comes in there unvaccinated and they're hovering over a patient who is at-risk, people are going to die. When is that more important than all the other reasons given for doing this?” Griffith asked. “I beg you to work together to make this pandemic end – not to continue to pass measures that handicap the ability to end this for our society.”