State general revenue spending would shrink $82 million in the 2021-22 budget year, compared to the current state budget, under the version of the Budget Bill unveiled in House Finance Committee Monday.
House Bill 2022 proposes a spending plan of $4.492 billion, a reduction from the current $4.574 billion state budget, and $77 million less than Gov. Jim Justice’s $4.569 billion budget request.
Targeted for major cuts by the House of Delegates are West Virginia University, Marshall University, the newly elevated Department of Tourism, and the governor’s civil contingency fund, with the intent of making up those cuts using 2020-21 budget surplus.
WVU would receive an $18 million cut, while Marshall would be cut $10 million. Tourism would receive $7 million funding, half of the governor’s budget request, with the other $7 million to be made up with surplus funds.
The governor’s civil contingency fund would be cut by $19.5 million, including $17.5 million for the Milton floodwall, again to be funded through budget surplus.
In all, the 2021-22 budget bill calls for making up $63.5 million of budget cuts with surplus revenue.
Through February, the state was running a $208 million budget surplus. By law, half of any year-end surplus has to go into the state’s Rainy Day reserve fund. Finance Committee staff were confident Monday there will be enough surplus as of June 30 to fund all the revenue surplus items.
However, the proposed cuts would be built into future base budgets, unless restored at some point.
One funding item eliminated in the House budget and not covered through surplus revenue is $2.8 million to help fund MARC commuter rail service in the Eastern Panhandle.
The funding cuts are driven by the anticipated loss of $75 million of income tax revenue, marking the first half-year’s loss of revenue under the House’s income tax reduction plan, which passed the House earlier Monday on a 77-23 vote (HB 3300).
There are a handful of funding increases in the bill.
The $1.84 billion School Aid Formula would increase by $2.62 million to offset local share declines caused by small decreases in property valuations.
Also, the House bill increases the Legislature’s budget by about $1 million to fund the new Regulatory and Fiscal Affairs Office.
The bill was amended in committee Monday to eliminate $5 million of funding for the state Courtesy Patrol, shifting those funds to the Division of Highways for road maintenance.
Committee members rejected an amendment by Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, to commit $190,000 of funding for the Marshall School of Medicine to fund minority health programs.