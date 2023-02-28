Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Brandon Steele

Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, opposed a House bill to create a commission to study locality pay in areas of the state with a high cost of living.

 PERRY BENNETT | WV Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House of Delegates voted down a bill Tuesday that would have created a commission to study and implement pay increases for state employees who live in counties with a higher cost of living.

House Bill 2953 was rejected in a 56-42 vote with two delegates absent.

Roger Adkins covers politics.

