House, Senate versions of 2020-21 budget have one thing in common: spending cuts

House and Senate versions of the 2020-21 West Virginia budget are moving in both houses, containing major differences but with one certainty: Tough financial times will require spending cuts over the current $4.693 billion general revenue budget.
The House of Delegates is proposing a 2020-21 general revenue budget of $4.579 billion, about $20 million more than the Senate’s proposed $4.558 billion budget.
Both plans are less than the current 2019-20 budget of $4.693 billion — a spending plant enacted in the heyday of natural gas pipeline construction and strong coal exports — and also are less than Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed $4.583 billion plan.
The Senate’s budget plan would cut spending by about $135 million, or a nearly 3 percent drop, from the 2019-20 budget.
Both Statehouse plans make spending cuts to the governor’s proposal, with $49 million in cuts in the Senate bill and $45 million in the House bill.
A key proposed cut generating controversy Thursday was in Senate Bill 150. It calls for cutting in half Justice’s request for an additional $20 million to eliminate wait lists for a program that allows people with developmental disabilities to stay in their homes and communities rather than being placed in state institutions.
Justice was adamant Thursday in calling for the full $108 million funding of the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities waiver (IDD) program in the new budget.
“I will not support a budget that does not include a full elimination of the IDD Waiver waitlist. When it comes to the health and well-being of some of our most vulnerable men, women, and children in West Virginia, I’m not interested in taking half-measures,” Justice said in a statement.
“Many of these people have been waiting for more than four years now, which is far too long. My proposed budget includes the funding to accomplish this goal.”
Justice said full funding of $108 million would take more than 1,000 West Virginians, including about 600 children off wait lists for the program services.
Justice’s comments harken back to his first legislative session as governor, in 2017, when he feuded with lawmakers over their proposed austerity budget to the point that he placed the bill on a silver platter of cow dung to emphasize his displeasure during a veto ceremony.
That set off the first of two back-to-back budget impasses, which pushed passage of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 budget bills into June each year.
Senate Finance Chairman Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, defended partial funding of the IDD waiver increase in a difficult budget year, saying surrounding states have much larger wait lists for their programs.
“It’s a good idea. It’s a noble idea that the governor wants to do," Blair said. "But the fact of the matter is, we could do $20 million and it would be base-budgeting. It would be $20 million every year.”
In their version of the budget measure (House Bill 4001), delegates fully fund the IDD waiver line item.
House and Senate budget conferees will spend the last days of the regular session resolving differences in the two versions of the spending plan.
In the Senate bill, other key cuts from the governor’s spending plan include a $4 million reduction for tourism, $3 million from the West Virginia Invests free community-college tuition program and $7 million from the Jobs and Hope drug rehabilitation and job training program.
The House bill would cut $5 million from tourism, $10.5 million from Jobs and Hope, and $3 million from West Virginia Invests. It also does not fund the $3.3 million request to open a second West Virginia National Guard Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy at Montgomery, a project funded in the Senate bill.
Both bills eliminate the governor’s $1.8 million appropriation to fund MARC commuter rail service in the Eastern Panhandle, a move that Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, called shortsighted.
“I think it’s a worthy thing," he said, "and we need to account for that.”
House Finance Committee members Thursday rejected a proposal to use Lottery revenue to fund MARC service.
Both bills are works in progress, since neither accounts for new spending required under bills that have been passed in the other house but haven’t been taken up in either yet.
The Senate budget provides $11.5 million in new spending, primarily consisting of $7.7 million to fund a proposed intermediate appeals court and $2.8 million for judicial pay raises, provisions in bills that passed the Senate and are pending in the House.
The House budget has $39 million in new spending, including $16.8 million for increased foster care reimbursements, included in a House bill pending in the Senate.
None of the three budget plans includes funding for dealing with a potential coronavirus outbreak in the state, something questioned by Delegate Isaac Sponaugle, D-Pendleton, who said an epidemic in West Virginia could result in as many as 40,000 deaths, if reports of a 2 percent mortality rate from the virus are accurate.
“We have got to be very serious about this as a state when it comes,” Sponaugle said.
Traditionally, House-Senate budget conferees have met for a few days after the conclusion of the 60-day regular session to work out differences in the two versions of the budget bill.
In the past two years, however, the Legislature has passed the budget bill on the 60th day of the session, which requires both houses to pass any bills with financial implications prior to the final day.