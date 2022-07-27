Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The West Virginia House of Delegates is set to vote on Gov. Jim Justice’s personal income tax bill Thursday. The House advanced House Bill 301, with seven amendments from Democrats pending, Wednesday afternoon.

Delegates moved the bill after four hours of debate on House Bill 302, which clarifies the state’s laws limiting access to abortion procedures.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you