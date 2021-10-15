The first week of a special legislative session called to address congressional and legislative redistricting ended Friday with the House of Delegates adjourning until further notice and the Senate continuing to spin its wheels.
Members of the House, having already adopted a House district map and a congressional district map, will remain out until Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, summons them back to the Capitol.
The Senate will reconvene at 11 a.m. Monday, having failed the past three days to move on Senate Bill 3034, its proposed map that would establish Senate districts for the next decade.
The bill, which has been on third reading with the right to amend since Wednesday, was delayed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Senate could adopt the legislation Monday, if it isn’t laid over again.
Being on third reading with right to amend means there are amendments pending, and the bill would be up for a final vote the same day the Senate sorts out the amendments.
There has been little public debate about the proposed Senate map since the Senate Redistricting Committee adopted it Tuesday. That committee met at least half-a-dozen times in the past three weeks before adopting the state Senate and congressional maps.
The Senate Redistricting Committee adopted the map labeled “Trump -- Senate Map 08” on the West Virginia Legislature Redistricting website.
Since then, Senate Democrats have filed three proposed amendments -- from Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier; Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison; and Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell.
A fourth proposed amendment, labeled “SB3034 SFA 1 10-14” also appears on the redistricting website. Woelfel on Friday called it a “bastardized” map, because it had no sponsor listed.
Woelfel said on the Senate floor and during committee meetings multiple times this week that he was aware of an effort to gut the map the Redistricting Committee adopted, at one point calling it “a Trojan horse.”
On Friday, Woelfel again spoke on the Senate floor, asking senators to say a prayer, think of the West Virginia Constitution and vote their consciences when the time comes to consider amendments to the map, and the map itself.
After the Senate adjourned for the weekend, Woelfel said he was concerned the proposed amendment had not been vetted by the public.
“It occurred to me that this was becoming an entirely political process,” Woelfel said. “Regardless of your party, you must respect the West Virginia Constitution, and I think that’s been completely ignored. I thought that needed to be pointed out to people today.”
The House and Senate are in agreement on a two-district congressional map that divides the state into northern and southern districts. The Senate on Wednesday amended its congressional map to match the version passed by the House.
The district map the House adopted Wednesday is in the form of House Bill 301. The bill articulates a map that contains 100 single-member districts, in keeping with a law the Legislature adopted in 2018.
The Legislature traditionally completes the redistricting process in the summer, but its work was delayed because of the late release of U.S. Census data caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lawmakers have stated throughout the process that their goal is to complete their work by Nov. 8, one calendar year before the 2022 general election. State law mandates a candidate must reside in their district for one year, to be eligible to run for public office.
For more information about the redistricting process or to view proposed maps, visit www.WVLegislature.gov/redistricting.cfm.