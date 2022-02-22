The in-service date for the Mountain Valley Pipeline keeps moving further into the future at a steep cost for its developers.
The project’s lead developer said Tuesday it is no longer targeting a summer 2022 in-service date for the 303-mile pipeline and took a $1.9 billion impairment charge in the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 due to its investment in the project.
Equitrans Midstream Corp., the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based lead developer, resolved to finish the pipeline despite pivotal legal setbacks against the project in recent weeks but acknowledged an uncertain time frame for progressing toward completion. The company reported a loss of $1.4 billion for the full year.
Equitrans executives emphasized their commitment to the project during a fourth-quarter earnings call Tuesday. But they declined to give a new in-service date for the project, saying the company was still assessing recent court rulings blocking pipeline construction.
The call followed a federal Securities and Exchange Commission filing last week by a project investor, Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc., reporting a $800 million impairment charge in the first quarter of 2022 due to its investment in the pipeline. NextEra Energy said it was reevaluating its investment, and in a separate filing, concluded that legal and regulatory challenges to the pipeline had resulted in a “very low probability of pipeline completion.”
An impairment charge describes a significant loss in the value of an asset that can be recovered.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has dealt back-to-back blows to the project in recent weeks.
Last month, the court invalidated federal approval for the pipeline to cross the Jefferson National Forest. Then earlier this month, the court struck down a conclusion by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that constructing the pipeline is unlikely to jeopardize endangered species earlier this month.
In the latter ruling, the 4th Circuit Court rejected Fish and Wildlife’s 2020 opinion that the pipeline would not threaten two species of endangered fish — the Roanoke logperch and the candy darter.
Equitrans board chairman and CEO Thomas Karam harshly criticized the 4th Circuit Court’s decisions during Tuesday’s earnings call.
“It’s troubling that at a time when the nation is so focused on energy independence, critical reliability issues and transitioning to a lower-carbon economy, overreaching court decisions of this type issued by the 4th Circuit [keep] this necessary infrastructure from being completed,” Karam said.
Karam declined to say whether Equitrans would face “considerable spend[ing]” on remediating already existing pipeline installed in the ground if the pipeline ultimately never goes in service.
“We’re not at the point where we’re willing to offer any guidance in that respect,” Karam said.
Equitrans has said the project is 94% complete, but pipeline opponents have contested that estimate. They point to recent estimates reported by Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC, the joint venture that owns the pipeline, that final restoration is little more than halfway done.
Mountain Valley reported that just over 169 miles of the 303-mile pipeline had undergone final restoration as of Dec. 2021, though tree-felling, right-of-way-clearing, trenching, welding and backfilling had already been completed for roughly 90% or more of the pipeline route.
“The MVP is not inevitable,” the Sierra Club, Appalachian Voices and the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights Coalition said in a joint statement Tuesday.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signaled further project delay earlier this month by committing to withholding a key water discharging permit until there is a valid conclusion on the project’s impact on threatened species.
David Khani, chief financial officer of Pittsburgh-based EQT Corp., one of Appalachia’s largest gas producers, predicted the pipeline would be delayed until mid-2023 during a 2021 fourth-quarter earnings call earlier this month.
The pipeline is projected to provide up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States. The pipeline route crosses across Wetzel, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties in West Virginia.
The three-judge 4th Circuit Court sided with 11 environmental groups that challenged Fish and Wildlife’s opinion in finding that the agency failed to adequately evaluate environmental stressors, such as impoundments and off-road vehicle tracks and future effects of climate change, jeopardizing the fish.
The same court also instructed the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to reevaluate facets of the pipeline’s potential environmental impact in a 2018 ruling that set back the project then after a challenge from environmental groups.
“[W]e want to come away with a high degree of confidence that a newly issued permit will survive a court challenge,” Karam said.
Announced in 2014, the pipeline originally was scheduled for completion by the end of 2018 at a cost of $3.5 billion. But its cost has now exceeded $6 billion amid lingering legal challenges stalling the project.
The West Virginia oil and gas industry can’t wait for the delays to be over.
“All of these unnecessary regulatory delays on permits that have been vetted and assessed and approved and are now being obviously reassessed are extremely unfortunate,” Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd said earlier this month.
Burd noted the pipeline could provide key takeaway capacity — the ability to get a product out of the area via pipelines, trucks or rails — for the region in addition to tax revenue for the state.
Karam argued Tuesday the pipeline is essential to providing energy reliability essential to retiring coal-fired power plants in the Southeastern United States.
But environmentalists behind legal challenges slowing the project have hailed the recent court decisions and NextEra Energy’s lack of confidence that the project will be completed.
“[I]nvestors are starting to see the writing on the wall and should end this dangerous and unnecessary project once and for all,” Sierra Club senior organizer Caroline Hansley said in a statement.
Environmental violations have dogged the project.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection released a consent order last year requiring Mountain Valley to pay a $303,000 fine for violating permits by failing to control erosion and sediment-laden water. That penalty followed a $266,000 fine from the state in 2019 for similar erosion and water contamination issues.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality fined Mountain Valley $2.15 million in 2019, resolving a lawsuit the department and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring had filed alleging the company violated a previously issued water quality certification by not controlling sediment and stormwater runoff.
The project’s proposed trenchless crossing method also needs final approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
As of the end of 2021, Equitrans owned just under 47% interest in the project, with NextEra Energy owning the next highest share at nearly 32%.
“We’re all hands on deck to find the right path forward that will get us success on MVP,” Karam said. “Stay tuned.”