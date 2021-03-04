In the wake of historic statewide public school worker strikes in 2018 and 2019, the West Virginia Legislature finished passing Thursday a bill that would declare public employee strikes “unlawful” and “a ground for termination.”
Republicans won supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature in November.
The legislation (Senate Bill 11) now heads to Republican Gov. Jim Justice, who was governor during both of those strikes, for his signature or veto.
The state Supreme Court of Appeals already ruled over 30 years ago that “public employees have no right to strike in the absence of express legislation or, at the very least, appropriate statutory provisions for collective bargaining, mediation, and arbitration.”
Public employees still don’t have collective bargaining rights in West Virginia.
The Supreme Court didn’t go into possible consequences for striking in that 1990 ruling, which was made during the state’s first widespread teacher strike.
There were no more widespread strikes until the statewide work stoppages, involving both teachers and school service personnel like bus drivers, in 2018 and 2019.
Delegates debated the bill Monday on the House floor, though they took until Thursday to finally pass it on a 55-44 vote. Republicans make up 77 of the 100 delegates. Delegate Roy Cooper, R-Summers, was absent.
The Senate passed it 21-12 Wednesday, with Sen. David Stover, R-Wyoming, absent. All Democrats voted against it, as did Republican Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur.
Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, was the public school teacher who unseated Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael, one of the biggest targets of strikers’ ire. But Grady voted for the anti-strike bill Wednesday, alongside her fellow Republicans.
Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell and a retired public school teacher, questioned whether the bill would have any real effect.
“Are the local boards [of education] really going to fire their teachers?” he asked. “C'mon. They're not, they can't find 'em now. They go to church with those teachers, they live in the same community with them.”
“We already have it in law already, it's against the law to do it, but they did it anyway, and they'll do it again, regardless of if we pass this bill and it's bad enough," Evans added.
Data from the West Virginia Department of Education shows a lack of fully endorsed teachers. In one of the worst examples, there were 278 teachers this school year with at least one Geometry class on their schedule, yet 29% were not fully endorsed to teach that subject for the grade level they were teaching.
House Education Committee Chairman Joe Ellington, R-Mercer and the only Republican to defend the legislation on the House floor Monday, said the bill “doesn't say they have to be fired, it says that's grounds for being fired.”
“This is deeper than teachers," said Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell. "Don't forget where you came from."
He brought up the 1921 Battle of Blair Mountain, fought between coal miners and anti-union sheriff’s deputies, state police and others.
“One-hundred years ago, Blair Mountain, Matewan, Logan, McDowell, one-hundred years ago," Hornbuckle said. "We just sat in here last week and we applauded for keeping the lights on with our coal, that's what we did. We clapped, but are you just doing that for show?
"Because if you cared about those coal miners and those teachers -- something that's already illegal? This is for show. They have paved the way for all hundred of us in here and it would not have happened if it wasn't simply for work stoppages.”
Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, also referenced West Virginia's labor history.
“Obviously, we need a few more to come back to the Capitol, maybe give us a history lesson," Fluharty said of educators. "We've clearly forgotten where we've come from. Three teacher strikes, each one a profile in courage compared to the profiles in cowardice we have here today by the Legislature."
“This state was built on a foundation from a labor crisis, and we came together," Fluharty said.
"Could you imagine being a legislator after the Battle of Blair Mountain, walking in here, and putting a bill up 'declaring a work stoppage or strike by coal miners to be unlawful,'" he said, mocking the name of the current bill. "Could you imagine that? How would you feel? You should feel no differently today, it's embarrassing, it's not who we are.
“Pointing fingers and blaming educators when the reality is it's a 'we' problem, guys. It's a legislative problem, our response should be to correct the reasons why work stoppages occur, not to punish them for happening.”