Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

John Lambert

John Lambert, owner of Lambert's Pharmacy in Romney, discusses issues with PEIA prescription reimbursement rates during a legislative committee meeting on Tuesday. Lambert said independent pharmacists are seeing unsustainable losses and may have to consider withdrawing from PEIA.

 Will Price | WV Legislative Photography

Low prescription reimbursement rates that result in net losses have West Virginia’s independent pharmacists questioning whether they can continue to accept coverage plans through the Public Employees Insurance Agency, according to testimony this week before the Legislature.

PEIA requires policyholders to receive a 90-day supply of all maintenance medications, but smaller pharmacies post higher losses every time a prescription goes from a 30-day to a 90-day supply, John Lambert, owner and pharmacist at Lambert Drug Store in Romney, told lawmakers Tuesday.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you