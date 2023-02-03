A West Virginia Senate panel resolved Friday to seek U.S. Treasury Department watchdog agency review of Governor’s Office oversight of $28.3 million in federal COVID relief dollars unspent at the deadline to spend them after members likened that oversight to money laundering.
The Senate Finance Committee agreed either it or the full Senate should send a letter to the Treasury Office of Inspector General to request a review of the Governor’s Office’s $28,375,985 transfer of remaining CARES Act funding last fall to a discretionary fund controlled by the office.
The committee’s focus on the transfer follows a December Gazette-Mail report exposing that transfer and a subsequent $10 million payment from the fund the leftover dollars were placed in to Marshall University to support construction of a new baseball stadium.
“I’m trying to wrap my head around or get a logical explanation how a baseball field would fall under COVID funds,” Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker said during Friday’s hearing, which committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, said he received.
Governor’s Office General Counsel Berkeley Bentley contended the office’s oversight of funding from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act was legal and appropriate.
On Sept. 30, almost a thousand days after Gov. Jim Justice declared a COVID-19 state of emergency in West Virginia, $28,375,985 remained in the state’s CARES Act cash balance, according to State Auditor’s Office data.
There was $17,864,226 in the Governor’s Office Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund as of Wednesday, according to the Auditor’s Office.
West Virginia received $1.25 billion in funding from the CARES Act, which was passed in 2020. That means $2.26 of every $100 that the federal government gave West Virginia went unspent by the deadline to spend it.
Under federal Department of the Treasury guidance, any remaining amount from the Coronavirus Relief Fund established by the CARES Act not used for eligible expenses obligated by Dec. 31, 2021, must be returned to the Treasury. The feds consider unreturned funds a debt owed to them.
Rather than return the roughly $28.3 million to the federal government, the Governor’s Office transferred it to the Governor’s Office Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund, a fund that has been budgeted only $50,000 in recent years.
Bentley said the state used CARES Act money to reimburse itself for previously paid COVID-related expenses, and therefore, the funding isn’t subject to Treasury guidance.
Bentley cited consulting advice the Governor’s Office received in August from a Virginia-based consultant at BDO USA LLP asserting West Virginia could reimburse itself for the original funding source used for an expense once that expense is considered charged to the state’s COVID relief fund.
“This means that, for every dollar claimed against the CRF [Coronavirus Relief Fund] for costs already paid by the State, the State will be reimbursed that amount and have such funding available for use as State funding again,” David Clark, a managing director at BDO USA, wrote in an email to Governor’s Office Deputy Chief of Staff Ann Urling on Aug. 22, five weeks before the CARES Act spending deadline.
BDO USA is the U.S. member of BDO’s global consulting network.
Tarr called the Governor’s Office’s approach to the $28.3 million “pseudo-laundering.”
“Isn’t this money laundering?” Smith asked Bentley.
Bentley asserted in response the CARES Act “clearly contemplated” the states could reimburse themselves, arguing that the state’s mid-April 2020 receipt of CARES Act funding and the law’s coverage of expenses dating back to March 1 of that year was an example.
“The reimbursement doesn’t a second time become subject to CARES Act requirements,” Bentley contended. “It becomes reimbursement of the state dollars that you had expended on something that turned out to be reimbursable by the federal program.”
The Auditor’s Office asked the Governor’s Office to send a memorandum from counsel stating the transfer was appropriate and not subject to legislative appropriation on Sept. 13, according to an email chain whose copies were distributed among committee members for Friday’s hearing.
Auditor JB McCuskey told committee members that his office asked for legal and accounting opinions on the Governor’s Office’s planned transfer 16 days prior to the Treasury deadline to spend that money.
A memorandum from Bentley that followed held that any COVID relief funding received by the state under the CARES Act wasn’t subject to legislative appropriation and could be spent on any lawful purpose at the governor’s direction.
McCuskey called the Governor’s Office’s planned transfer “unusual” due to its size and the account where the funding was headed. The Auditor’s Office “spent a fairly considerable amount of time” reviewing the opinions provided by the Governor’s Office, McCuskey said.
“When we got down to the end of it, our role as it relates to the Governor’s Office isn’t — we can’t supplant our legal opinion of what their appropriations are if there’s a rational basis for them, and it was close,” McCuskey said. “And we decided at the end of the day it was better to ... effectuate what the Governor’s Office wanted but to keep a record and an accounting of what happened and why.”
On Oct. 5, Justice approved $10 million from the Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund to be paid to Marshall University to support constructing a new baseball stadium, according to a letter from Justice to the Auditor’s Office.
The transfer came five days after the $28.3 million in CARES Act money was transferred to that fund.
On Sept. 29, Justice announced a $13.8 million contribution to the stadium project slated for completion in March 2024. The governor joined Marshall University President Brad Smith and Athletic Director Christian Spears to make the announcement at the future home of Marshall baseball.
Justice, a Marshall alumnus, presented an oversized $13.8 million check to the university before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.
The Governor’s Office said the $13.8 million was to come from the West Virginia Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program established through the Legislature’s allotment of $250 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, a sweeping federal COVID-19 package enacted in 2021.
Water Development Authority Executive Director Marie Prezioso said in a December phone interview the Governor’s Office later told her the agency only needed to provide $3.8 million of the approved $13.8 million, leaving $10 million left over. Prezioso said she wasn’t informed why.
There was $252 million in the Economic Enhancement Grant Fund as of December, according to the Auditor’s Office.
Bentley told the committee Justice decided to contribute $10 million to the Marshall baseball stadium project to “free up” that amount for other Water Development Authority projects.
The Governor’s Office had not responded to requests for comment on the $10 million transfer from the Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund to Marshall in recent months.
“I certainly believe [Justice] handled the COVID pandemic pretty well,“ Bentley replied when Smith asked him why the governor chose to support the project with a $10 million contribution. “He’s not just focused on that ... It’s focusing on various issues the state has. He’s not singularly focused on COVID.”
McCuskey said his office based its opinion on the legality of the transfer on an expectation it would be spent in CARES Act compliance.
“We would have had to have been mind-readers in order to figure out what was going to happen with the money later,” McCuskey said.
McCuskey estimated his office answered “a thousand” questions from local governments about how they could use COVID relief dollars distributed to them.
“I wasn’t asked if anyone could build a baseball stadium,” McCuskey said. “Especially at the beginning of the guidance, it would have been my opinion that we need to stick to the idea that this money was designed for water and sewer infrastructure to fix problems that were longstanding.”
Bentley said the Governor’s Office tried to seek advice from the Treasury Department “a number of times.”
“They weren’t overly willing to put things to paper,” Bentley said.
Asked for a response Friday, a Treasury official referred to Treasury guidance made public in 2021 and noted the CARES Act did not require the Treasury to preapprove state spending of COVID relief funds. The official referred questions about any misuse of CARES Act dollars to the Treasury Office of Inspector General.
The Treasury Office of Inspector General did not respond to a request for comment Friday and has not responded to past requests for comment.
Bentley falsely claimed to the committee the Gazette-Mail reported that the state would have to return the transferred funds to the Treasury, not mentioning the publication by name.
The COVID expenses totaling $28.3 million for which the Governor’s Office has claimed reimbursement were Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation expenses, Bentley told the committee.
“This was just the first $28.3 [million] on the list, I guess,” Bentley said, citing costs to support public-facing division personnel whose jobs entailed having to interact with people who had COVID during the pandemic. “Those people are administratively presumed to be eligible for their payroll and, I believe, some benefits, if not all benefits, to be covered from the CARES [Act] dollars.”
A Governor’s Office response to a Gazette-Mail Freedom of Information Act request for the $28.3 million lists payroll expenses covering corrections personnel.
Tarr objected to the Governor’s Office using $28.3 million in Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation expenses to transfer the same total to a discretionary account that has helped a baseball stadium project by 100 times more than it has supported the agency since then.
McCuskey said the Governor’s Office could have simply requested that $28.3 million be transferred back to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitations to cover the agency expenses claimed by the office for reimbursement.
The Governor’s Office Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund spent just $526,809 in non-Marshall baseball stadium project expenses from Oct. 1 through Jan. 31, according to the Auditor’s Office.
Of that remaining spending, $280,721 went to the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation for human resources services. Another $106,000 went to Appalachian Bible College, a private Christian Bible college in Mount Hope, to assist with a new mini-bus purchase.
Appalachian Bible College has not responded to requests for comment.
Roughly $60,000 and $48,000 were paid to BDO and Charleston law firm Bailey and Glasser LLP, respectively.
The Senate Finance Committee’s 4.5-hour hearing Friday alternated between focus on the $28.3 million transfer and budget requests from state agency heads.
Bentley said he knew of no plans for the remaining $17,849,176 in the Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund, saying the state could receive lingering COVID-related invoices that could be paid from that fund.
“I’m just looking at a lot of these supplementals we’re going to be going over,” Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, said of state agency requests to come later in the hearing. “You could knock out a lot of the small ones with $18 million.”