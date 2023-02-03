Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A West Virginia Senate panel resolved Friday to seek U.S. Treasury Department watchdog agency review of Governor’s Office oversight of $28.3 million in federal COVID relief dollars unspent at the deadline to spend them after members likened that oversight to money laundering.

The Senate Finance Committee agreed either it or the full Senate should send a letter to the Treasury Office of Inspector General to request a review of the Governor’s Office’s $28,375,985 transfer of remaining CARES Act funding last fall to a discretionary fund controlled by the office.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you