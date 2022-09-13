Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Berkshire Hathaway Energy announces development in Ravenswood

Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables President and CEO Alicia Knapp addresses the audience beside Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday at the West Virginia Culture Center in Charleston. Knapp said Berkshire Hathaway will develop a solar-powered aerospace titanium manufacturing facility in Ravenswood, on the former site of Century Aluminum. 

 GOVERNOR'S OFFICE | Courtesy photo

Manufacturing is returning to a piece of property in Jackson County that has been dormant since at least 2015.

Precision Castparts Corp., a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables, will open a titanium aerospace parts manufacturing facility on the former site of Century Aluminum, in Ravenswood, West Virginia officials announced Tuesday.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

