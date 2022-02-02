The news that monthly West Virginia tax collection again exceeded estimates led to a conversation about lawmakers’ priorities for the more-than-expected revenue.
January tax collection totaled $575.3 million, exceeding projections of $428.3 million by almost $147 million, according to a report compiled by the Senate Finance Committee.
Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday touted the seventh straight month of surplus revenue during his regular coronavirus news briefing.
“You won’t find anybody on the planet who is more proud to announce these incredible surplus numbers to you,” the governor said. “And believe me, these numbers didn’t just happen by somebody rolling off the pickle truck. A lot of people put in a whole lot of work to make this vision of having surplus after surplus a reality.”
Justice has set a budget that is nearly flat from the previous fiscal year for at least the past four years. The Legislature adopted a $4.95 billion budget for fiscal year 2022, and the governor has proposed a $4.65 billion budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.
In January, Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said the state’s future revenue streams were hard to predict because of the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic, paired with inflation caused by the injection of federal coronavirus relief funds into the economy.
West Virginia already has collected more than $3 billion for fiscal year 2022, which ends June 30. That puts the state about $540 million over the estimated yearly total revenue of $2.55 billion.
January 2022 revenue collection exceeded those of January 2021, when the state brought in $444.7 million, by 29%, according to a report from the State Budget Office.
Personal income tax revenue totaled $289.5 million for the month, more than $64 million above estimates. January’s severance tax revenue topped $81.9 million, more than $57 million above estimates.
During the Senate’s morning floor session Wednesday, Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, asked fellow senators to think about what opportunities they want to create for West Virginians using the excess revenue, keeping an eye toward economic growth, prosperity and development.
“As we go through with this surplus, we can either be looked back upon in history as the ones who had the opportunity to create perpetual opportunity for the children of West Virginia,” Tarr said, “or we can be looked at as the ones who wasted the opportunity.”
Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, didn’t dispute the numbers, but he did point out that the surpluses came as a result of lowered revenue expectations following several years of budget cuts for government agencies.
He asked how big revenue surpluses had translated into quality-of-life and other support for West Virginians, particularly in terms of infrastructure and for front-line health care workers, volunteer firefighters and Child Protective Services employees.
“I certainly hope that we don’t just leave them flat and continue to have surpluses, but to spend these dollars wisely, to spend these dollars in these areas of great need,” Stollings said. “I think it leaves a bad taste ... when we talk about all these wonderful surpluses with all these great needs we have out there on the front line.”
Tarr responded by saying a lot of the issues Stollings described were issues of leadership and the failure to properly implement public initiatives, not a money issue.
“This is not ‘throw more money at it and everybody gets better,’ Senator,” Tarr said. “This is a time for West Virginia to look at what it takes to get this implementation done. What we’ve been doing will get us there.”