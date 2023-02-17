The West Virginia Senate on Friday introduced a bill dealing with opioid settlements and made a surprise change in the leadership of the Economic Development Committee.
During the floor session, Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, handed the position of Economic Development Committee chairman to Sen. Glenn Jeffries, R-Putnam, a former Democrat who changed parties late last year.
Jeffries has been a leader in bringing businesses into the state, Swope said. He cited as an example a letter Jeffries sent to Berkshire Hathaway, a manufacturing company connected to Warren Buffett, to convince them to open a facility in West Virginia.
The company eventually chose Jackson County for its manufacturing plant, thanks in part to Jeffries’ tenacity, Swope said.
“Just this past week, I was invited to a presentation from a company from Israel that’s looking at West Virginia for perhaps a $100-million manufacturing investment, and guess who was showing them around and driving them to look at property?” Swope said in remarks on the Senate Floor.
Swope said he had been considering the change for some time, but this prompted him to talk to Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, on Thursday about making the move.
“If he had that title, it might strengthen his appearance when he’s out in the presence of the Warren Buffetts of the world,” Swope said.
Blair agreed to the change, saying the Legislature should admire the selfless and rare gesture.
“It is something that I have not seen the entire time that I’ve ever served in the Legislature," Blair said. "And I am unaware of this ever happening, where a member that was doing an exceedingly good job saw an opportunity, not for himself or someone else, but for the State of West Virginia to do a better job of attracting business and economic opportunity.”
Jeffries said he must have looked like a “deer in the headlights” when Swope offered him the chairmanship. Swope said it took some "arm-twisting" to convince Jeffries to take the spot.
“Thank you for your faith in me. You don’t know how much I appreciate that,” Jeffries said. “You set a legacy. You’ve got a passion to move this state forward. That’s one thing I will promise to you that I'll continue to do.”
Earlier, the Senate introduced a bill that deals with incoming settlements in opioid litigation.
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, asked for an explanation of Senate Bill 674, which legally recognizes the West Virginia First Foundation and authorizes the governor to make appointments to its board of directors with the advice and consent of the Senate.
Woelfel expressed concern that the bill was skipping committee reference and noted it didn’t initially appear on his device.
“On my device, it jumps from 673 to 675. I’m not saying that’s any kind of conspiracy to keep me in the dark, because I'm in the dark fairly often. I put myself there,” Woelfel said. “We waived committee reference, so I guess we’ll just be taking it up on the floor?”
The creation of the Foundation was ordered by Kanawha County Circuit Court to handle incoming settlement funds as part of its ruling against opioid manufacturers and distributors in a civil case that includes West Virginia counties and municipalities as plaintiffs, Sen. Charles Trump, R-Morgan, said.
The majority of parties in the litigation have signed a memorandum of understanding that includes the requirement that a non-profit organization be created to receive settlement money, he said.
“The memorandum of understanding requires that there be appointment of people from different regions around the state to serve on the board of this organization and appointments by the governor. The appointments in the memorandum would be subject to the approval and confirmation of the Senate,” Trump said.
Woelfel, an attorney, said he was involved in drafting the memorandum of understanding.
“That involves over $1 billion that’s coming in out of the opioid litigation,” Woelfel said.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey requested the legislation, Trump said.
“The attorney general's belief, and I agree with him, was that if such an entity is going to be created, and it’s going to involve gubernatorial appointments that are going to be confirmed by the Senate, there should be some statutory recognition of the creation of this entity,” Trump said.
The bill will be read on the Senate floor next week.