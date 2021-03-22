Hoping to jump-start support for his plan to cut personal income taxes by $1.07 billion, Gov. Jim Justice held a town hall meeting Monday with business leaders supportive of the plan.
Addressing the public about the proposal, which would offset lost revenue with more than $900 million in sales tax and other tax increases, the governor said, “You’ve got special interests that want to keep you in your place. They want you to know your place and stay in it.”
He added, “You’ve got to show people that you’re not going to let a lot of out-of-state special interests run your life.”
Generally a rebuttal to critiques of the plan by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the state Business and Industry Council, Justice also called out legislators whom, he said, would oppose a $50,000 tax cut if it required imposing a “penny bubblegum tax,” believing, “By God, I’m not raising a tax.”
The town hall came 13 days after the governor’s tax plan was introduced in the House (House Bill 2027) and Senate (Senate Bill 600) with no legislative action yet taken on either bill.
As Justice was holding the town hall, which was streamed live on YouTube, Facebook and other social media platforms, the House Finance Committee was originating a bill to reduce income taxes by $150 million a year, while raising no other taxes to recover lost revenue.
A common theme of the governor’s town hall was that something must be done, considering West Virginia is the only state in the country to lose population over the past 70 years.
Dave Arnold, retired co-founder of Class VI River Runners and Adventures on the Gorge, said everyone at the town hall know people who have left the state, often moving to one of nine states without income taxes.
“If we’re not going to try something different, shame on us,” he said.
Bill Cole, owner of car dealerships and a former Republican Senate president, urged the Chamber of Commerce and Business and Industry Council to reconsider their opposition to the governor’s plan.
Cole, who lost to Justice (then a Democrat) in the 2016 general gubernatorial election, described the attitude of the opponents as, “Leave me alone, leave everything alone, and somehow the state’s going to get better.”
Woody Thrasher, owner of an engineering firm that bears his name, said he is convinced that lowering income taxes will bring people to West Virginia.
“The lack of growth is the absolute No. 1 problem we have. We have a lot of problems, but that’s No. 1,” said Thrasher, who lost the Republican gubernatorial primary to Justice in 2020.
Many speakers, such as Charleston lawyer Steve Farmer, said they support the Justice plan because something must be done other than the status quo.
“I would like every West Virginian to get involved in this and say, 'Hey, why not?'" Farmer said.
He compared the Justice tax plan with another controversial measure, the Affordable Care Act, often referred to as Obamacare.
“Medicaid expansion under Obamacare saved our West Virginia hospitals,” he said. “That’s not political; that’s a fact.”
As drafted, the governor’s proposal would cut income tax rates by 60%, reducing tax brackets that range from 3% to 6.5% based on income levels to 1.2% to a maximum of 2.6%. That would reduce annual income tax revenue from about $2.1 billion a year to about $1.03 billion.
To make up $900 million of that loss, Justice proposes a variety of tax hikes, most notably including an increase in the state consumer sales tax from 6% to 7.9% -- a nearly 32% hike -- coupled with the proposed elimination of sales tax exemptions for several professional services, computer hardware and software, advertising, health and fitness club memberships, and lottery tickets, among other items.
The plan also calls for increases in other taxes, including on beer, wine, liquor, cigarettes, other tobacco products, e-cigarettes and soft drinks, as well as a tiered severance tax plan that would impose higher taxes on coal and natural gas as prices for those resources go up.
Those proposed hikes raised concerns for various business groups. In its response, the Business and Industry Council applauded the governor’s attempts to attract new business to the state but raised concern over the effect the proposed tax hikes “will have on every West Virginian and West Virginia business.”
“[A]ny tax restructuring must not cause businesses considering West Virginia to go elsewhere nor encourage in-state businesses to rethink their operations here,” the memo stated.
Responding to the criticism during the town hall on Monday, Justice said, “If you’re listening to the garbage floating around out there, you’re absolutely making a mistake.”
He added, “You’ve got a lot of naysayers who are telling people bad stuff. We’ve got to stop it and stop it now.”