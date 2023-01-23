Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice’s proposed 50% tax cut wasn’t on the West Virginia Senate Finance Committee’s agenda Monday, but the governor said in a news conference he remains hopeful the legislation will cross the finish line.

Justice said there’s a tradition in the Mountain State of dressing up pickup trucks, but he didn’t dress up his tax cut proposal.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV

