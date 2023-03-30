Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Letting a damage cap become law

Gov. Jim Justice let legislation capping how much workers and their families can recover in compensation for noneconomic damages when their employer is found to have deliberately endangered them on the job become law without his signature.

House Bill 3270 became law without Gov. Jim Justice’s signature, the West Virginia Senate Clerk’s Office announced Thursday, nearly three weeks after the end of the state’s 2023 regular legislative session.

