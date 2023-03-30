Legislation capping how much workers and their families can recover in compensation for noneconomic damages like pain and suffering when their employer is found to have deliberately endangered them on the job has become law.
House Bill 3270 became law without Gov. Jim Justice’s signature, the West Virginia Senate Clerk’s Office announced Thursday, nearly three weeks after the end of the state’s 2023 regular legislative session.
After the Legislature adjourns, the governor has 15 days to act on most bills. Bills automatically become law without the governor’s signature if no action is taken.
Vehemently opposed by many miner advocates, HB 3270 sets a $500,000 cap for each person, no matter how many plaintiffs or defendants in a case, or double the economic damages before offset, whichever is higher, on how much a plaintiff can recover in noneconomic losses. The cap would increase to account for inflation.
HB 3270 also increases the raises the burden of proof for plaintiffs seeking to recover noneconomic damages from occupational lung disease under the state’s ‘deliberate intent’ law.
Deliberate intent lawsuits are enabled by statutory language barring immunity from litigation in cases where employers showed “deliberate intention” to allow unsafe work conditions.
Proponents of HB 3270 cited industry difficulties affording insurance premiums. Timber and logging industry representatives were the most vocal supporters of capping noneconomic damages under deliberate intent law.
Deliberate intent insurance coverage is an optional addition to employer liability insurance for West Virginia employers that many don’t pay for, according to state data.
Deliberate intent coverage comprised just 6% of total policy premiums among the top 68 carriers in the state by premium volume, according to a deliberate intent data survey conducted by the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner conducted late last year.
That 6% was 1.6 percentage points fewer than the statewide clip in 2015, showing a decline in the deliberate intent ratio to overall premium.
Total policy premium levels fell by more than a third, from $194.6 million in 2015 to $128.3 million in 2021, while policy counts with deliberate intent coverage increased 11%, from 14,264 to 15,835.
Deliberate intent premium levels decreased at an even greater clip over that span, from $14.7 million in 2015 to $7.6 million in 2021.
The Offices of the Insurance Commissioner, which regulates the state’s insurance market, noted in a report summarizing the results of its survey that workers’ compensation loss costs have decreased each year, lowering overall premium levels.
West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner Deputy Commissioner and General Counsel Erin Hunter estimated roughly half of employers in West Virginia may have bought deliberate intent coverage endorsement through an admitted workers’ compensation insurance carrier.
Deliberate intent premium levels have decreased in West Virginia in recent years.
The decline has been sharp, to $7.6 million in 2021 from $14.7 million in 2015, when the Legislature made deliberate intent a harder threshold to meet legally, according to West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner data. That year, the Legislature in part added a requirement that a plaintiff show an employer had “actual knowledge” of an unsafe working condition that presented a high degree of risk and a strong probability of serious injury or death.
Deliberate intent coverage comprised 6% of total policy premiums among the top 68 carriers in the state by premium volume, according to a survey conducted by the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner conducted late last year. That clip marked a decrease of 1.6 percentage points from 2015.
Total policy premiums have plummeted 34% from 2015 to 2021, from $194.6 million to $128.3 million.
Coal miner advocates have contended HB 3270 targets miners, pointing to a provision in the bill that requires an employee seeking recovery under the deliberate intent statute for occupational lung disease to prove an employer fraudulently concealed or manipulated dust or air quality samples.
The Senate rejected an amendment proposed by Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio, and narrowly approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee that would have eliminated the adverb “fraudulently” from that provision, a move Chapman, a constitutional lawyer, said would keep workers’ burden of proof from being unduly high.
The original version of HB 3270 would have set a $250,000 cap on how much a plaintiff could recover as compensation for noneconomic losses for each occurrence under the deliberate intent statute, regardless of how many plaintiffs or defendants are in the case.
The UMWA and the West Virginia Forestry Association, a timber production and forest management trade nonprofit, sounded notes of compromise after a House Judiciary Committee substitute version of HB 3270 was developed.
Confirmation that Justice, a coal magnate, chose not to block HB 3270 from becoming law by veto came two days after the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration singled out one of his coal business empire's mines for recurring mine safety violations.
The MSHA said it found miners at the Frontier Coal Company-operated Belcher Branch Mine in Wyoming County weren’t wearing proximity detection system equipment that can prevent pinning, crushing and striking accidents.
Inspectors found a failure to identify and clean up loose coal and coal dust in active travelways and that Frontier didn’t install a ventilation curtain as required by an MSHA-approved ventilation plan.