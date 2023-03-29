Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice has signed into law legislation aimed at laying groundwork for protection against a class of industrial chemicals with a toxic legacy in the state.

Drawing Justice’s signature Wednesday, House Bill 3189 targets per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS, man-made chemicals ubiquitous in modern society, including in household products, food packaging, clothes and human bloodstreams.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

