Gov. Jim Justice has signed into law legislation aimed at laying groundwork for protection against a class of industrial chemicals with a toxic legacy in the state.
Drawing Justice’s signature Wednesday, House Bill 3189 targets per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS, man-made chemicals ubiquitous in modern society, including in household products, food packaging, clothes and human bloodstreams.
Studies have found links between exposure to some of the most common PFAS, the acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, and adverse cardiovascular and immune system effects, reduced birth weight and cancer.
HB 3189 requires the Department of Environmental Protection to write an action plan to identify and address sources of PFAS by July 1, 2024, for each of the 37 raw water sources for which a U.S. Geological Survey study published last year measured prominent PFAS above the EPA’s applicable drinking water human health advisories and above practical quantitation limits.
The DEP has said HB 3189 would give it more information to better characterize and address PFAS sources in the state.
HB 3189’s completion through the Legislature on March 10, the next-to-last day of the regular legislative session, came four days before the Environmental Protection Agency’s release of a first-ever drinking water standard for PFAS.
The EPA set maximum contaminant levels for six PFAS.
The EPA said the rule would prevent thousands of deaths and reduce tens of thousands of serious illnesses attributable to PFAS if fully implemented. The EPA expects to finalize the regulation by the end of 2023.
The proposed federal regulation would require public water systems to monitor for the six PFAS in the standard, notify the public of levels of those PFAS and reduce their levels in drinking water if they exceed the proposed cut-offs.
For every facility that reports use of one or more PFAS targeted by HB 3189, at least quarterly monitoring of the self-reported PFAS would be required within six months of notification by the facility.
For each public water system for which measured PFAS in treated water is above detection levels and above the EPA’s applicable drinking water human health advisories, the DEP would have to write a PFAS action plan to address PFAS sources for the public water system’s raw water sources. The first 50 such plans must be completed by the end of 2025, and the remaining plans must be done by the end of 2026.
The PFAS targeted by HB 3189 are PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid), PFOS (perfluorooctane sulfonic acid), PFBS (perfluorobutane sulfonic acid) and HFPO-DA (hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer 26 acid and its ammonium salt).
PFAS long have been used in everyday products because they repel water, grease and stains. They can be ingested through air, drinking water, food packaged in PFAS-containing material, use of PFAS-made products and eating fish caught from water contaminated by the chemicals.
In 1951, DuPont began using perfluorooctanoic acid, one of the most common PFAS, known as PFOA, to make Teflon-related products at its Washington Works facility near Parkersburg. The chemical discharged into drinking water supplies.
People living in the area experienced increased rates of testicular and kidney cancer, thyroid disease, ulcerative colitis and pregnancy-induced hypertension.
The Geological Survey report suggests the Ohio River Valley is the region most vulnerable to PFAS contamination in West Virginia.
Under HB 3189, for each raw water source for which the Geological Survey study measured four common types of PFAS above method detection levels and the EPA’s applicable drinking water human health advisories as well as below practical quantitation limits, the DEP would have to sample the treated water of the associated public water system by the end of this year.
Of the raw water samples collected at 279 public water systems throughout West Virginia from June 2019 to May 2021, nearly a quarter had at least one PFAS detected, 47 of which were in groundwater sources and 20 in surface water sources.
Eighteen of 37 sites with detections for PFOA or PFOS were in counties that border Ohio, according to the study.
Five sites yielded combined concentrations of PFOA and PFOS above the EPA’s previous health advisory level of 70 parts per trillion: Glen Dale Water Works in Marshall County; Vienna, the Lubeck Public Service District and the Parkersburg Utility Board, all in Wood County; and the city of Martinsburg, in Berkeley County.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola has attributed Martinsburg’s elevated PFAS detection to firefighting foam containing PFAS used by the Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base.
Justice on Monday signed HB 2860 into law, requiring the state to find a method to dispose of used firefighting foams linked to PFAS.
Water utility ratepayers in West Virginia might have to pay to ensure that their drinking water is safe from PFAS.
The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority in North Carolina said it has spent millions of dollars to address Chemours and DuPont PFAS releases into the Cape Fear River, not including $43 million set aside to add carbon filters at a water treatment plant.
The West Virginia Rivers Coalition and other water quality advocates have suggested making manufacturers who use PFAS responsible for water treatment costs.