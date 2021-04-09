Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed into law a bill establishing an intermediate court of appeals, putting end to a legislative effort that’s been underway since before Justice was governor.
With the governor’s signature, Senate Bill 275 will take effect on June 30, with the court scheduled to be established and ready to hear appeals beginning July 1, 2022.
Surrounded by Republican leaders from the Senate, Justice signed the bill, saying the state had finally “crossed the finish line.”
“It builds upon all the good stuff we’ve done,” Justice said. “It is absolutely extremely attractive to businesses across our state.”
For at least the past five years, the Legislature has considered bills that were meant to establish the intermediate court, which would hear certain appeals from circuit courts as well as administrative appeals from state employees and workers’ compensation claims.
The law will establish a single district intermediate court that will have three judges, who will be appointed by Justice in 2022.
West Virginians will get to vote on the judges in 2024, 2026, and 2028. After those elections, the judges will serve 10-year terms.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R-Morgan, likely has been the biggest supporter and champion of an intermediate court in the state, and he stood behind Justice along with Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, and Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, during the ceremony Friday.
During brief remarks Trump joked, “I could talk a long time on this issue, and, in fact, I have.”
“I’m happy to be where we are at this moment,” Trump said.
Danielle Waltz, a Charleston attorney who lobbied for the court on behalf of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for at least the past three years, said Friday was a “landmark day” for the state.
Waltz introduced John Abegg, executive vice president for the U.S. Chamber’s Institute for Legal Reform.
“This is an exciting day for West Virginia as you’ve joined the majority of states that have an intermediate court of appeals,” Abegg said. “The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform has worked toward the formation of an intermediate court for a number of years through multiple governors and multiple legislatures. …The bill has finally crossed the goal line.”
The West Virginia Supreme Court will be in charge of administering the intermediate court, under the new law.
On Thursday, Chief Justice Evan Jenkins issued a statement on SB 275 becoming law.
“The West Virginia Supreme Court is prepared and committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the new court operates in a way that ensures the public’s trust and confidence,” Jenkins said. “That is what our citizens deserve and the constitution requires.“
Supporters of the law have said it will create predictability and clarity in the law that will attract large, out-of-state businesses to invest in West Virginia. It also would alleviate issues with the workflow of the West Virginia judicial system, they say.
Supporters also said it would guarantee a right to appeal in every case, even if the state Supreme Court changes its current practice of issuing rulings and opinions in every appeal that comes before it.
People who argued against the bill said the court is meant to benefit corporations and would hurt West Virginians and the state’s small businesses. They said the Supreme Court’s caseload isn’t cumbersome, and an intermediate court would do little to address other problems, including issues with roads and broadband access, hunger and the opioid epidemic.
On March 4, House Judiciary Committee general counsel Joey Spano said the court is estimated to cost $5.7 million a year to operate. On Tuesday, House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, said the House had heard the “$5 million number,” but said the court would cost $3.6 million during its first year and $2 million each year thereafter.
Each of the three judges on the court will be paid $142,500 annually.
Filing an appeal with the court will cost $200, and the filing fee and other fees collected by the court would go to the Ryan Brown Addiction Prevention and Recovery Fund.
The law allows the Supreme Court to “pluck” cases pending in the intermediate court, especially if those cases are time sensitive.
The intermediate court will consider appeals that now go to the Supreme Court, the Workers’ Compensation Review Board or the West Virginia Insurance Commission’s Office of Judges. The Office of Judges would be terminated, and the Workers’ Compensation Review Board would be expanded.
Seven types of cases can be appealed, but not automatically, to the intermediate court:
- Final judgments of circuit court judges in civil cases.
- Final judgments of family court judges.
- Final judgments of circuit court judges in guardianship and conservatorship matters.
- Judgments in administrative appeals, which, by law, are filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court.
- Decisions by the West Virginia Health Care Authority regarding certificates of need.
- Decisions from the Office of Judges in the West Virginia Insurance Commission, before the office is terminated.
- Final orders of the Workers’ Compensation Board of Review issued after June 30, 2022.
Cases that would be automatically appealed to the Supreme Court, and bypass the intermediate court altogether, include criminal, juvenile, child abuse and neglect, and mental hygiene, as well as certified questions of law from circuit and federal courts.
After the intermediate court issues a ruling in a given case, that case could then be appealed to the Supreme Court.