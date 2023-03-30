Gov. Jim Justice has signed into law a bill that Department of Environmental Protection’s general counsel called “our big success” of the legislative session in a meeting Thursday.
Justice on Wednesday approved House Bill 3110, which is designed to boost revenue for the state’s understaffed, underfunded gas and oil industry inspection unit.
Environmental and surface owner advocates have said HB 3110 doesn’t go as far as it should in bolstering support for the DEP’s Office of Oil and Gas responsible for monitoring the exploration, drilling, storage and production of natural gas and oil in West Virginia.
The DEP has welcomed what agency General Counsel Jason Wandling said in a state Environmental Protection Advisory Council meeting Thursday will add $1.8 million and $2.1 million per year to Office of Oil and Gas revenue. Agency officials said the additional funding will allow the DEP to hire at least 10 inspectors for the Office of Oil and Gas. That brings the office total to 20 in charge of inspecting 75,000 wells and other gas and oil infrastructure.
DEP Deputy Secretary Scott Mandirola indicated at Thursday’s meeting the new funding could allow for more than 20 inspectors.
“The plan right now is to go to 20 inspectors and then reassess at that point,” Mandirola said.
Mandirola said the agency will hire an inspector specialist for the northern and southern sections of West Virginia each to handle complex complaint investigations.
HB 3110’s success in becoming law follows years of similar failed efforts. Wandling recalled variations of the bill had come up during legislative sessions for the last five years – a process he compared to “Groundhog Day,” a 1993 movie in which the lead character played by actor Bill Murray falls into a time loop.
“[I]t’s almost like ‘Groundhog Day,’ watching Bill Murray’s character step in front of a train or jump off a bridge over and over,” Wandling said. “But this year, we finally got [the bill passed].”
The new law is effective 90 days from passage.
HB 3110 will allocate 0.75% of oil and gas severance taxes already paid and a tiered system of annual well oversight fees to benefit the Office of Oil and Gas, with a $1.2 million cap on how much funding could be allocated annually from that funding source.
HB 3110 will impose an annual $350 fee per well for an operator’s first 400 unplugged wells that produce an average of 250,000 cubic feet of natural gas or more per day. The new law will impose an annual $75 fee per well for an operator’s first 400 unplugged wells that produce an average of between 60,000 and 250,000 cubic feet of gas per day.
The legislation imposes a $25 fee for an operator’s first 4,000 wells that produce between 10,000 and 60,000 cubic feet of gas per day, with operators with 500 or fewer unplugged wells producing in that range of gas excluded from that fee.
The House of Delegates rejected an amendment proposed by Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, that would have removed the 400- and 4,000-well caps on unplugged wells.
Hansen and environmental health proponents have argued that large producers can afford and should be required to pay more to support the state’s oil and gas regulators.
West Virginia Surface Owners’ Rights Organization cofounder Dave McMahon has argued HB 3110 doesn’t provide nearly enough of a staffing boost for state oil and gas infrastructure oversight.
Environmental, royalty and surface owner advocates have urged the Legislature to shore up funding for the Office of Oil and Gas in recent years, citing lost royalties and harmful methane emissions due to gas leaks thriving with limited monitoring stemming from an understaffed inspection unit.
The DEP reduced the size of the Office of Oil and Gas from about 45 to 25 staff members in 2020 over a lack of funding stemming from a decrease in revenue from the one-time permit fees the office relies on for support.
McMahon has urged state lawmakers to support around 40 well inspectors instead of going back to the 2020 status quo.
Before the Energy and Manufacturing Committee during the legislative session that ended March 11, McMahon cited a 2018 study of West Virginia well sites by Princeton and McGill university researchers that found active conventional wells are a significant source of methane emitted into the atmosphere.
The study estimated that each active conventional well loses roughly 9% of production. Researchers found that the emission factor used by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to project methane emissions from conventional active wells underestimates those emissions by 7.5 times.
Methane is typically released alongside other air pollutants that can cause cancer, asthma, premature birth and other devastating health outcomes.
Methane traps at least 80 times as much heat in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, accelerating climate change that is driving an increase in major floods and power outages — to which West Virginia is especially prone.
West Virginia is the nation’s fourth-largest gas producer.
Stephanie Catarino Wissman, executive director of American Petroleum Institute Pennsylvania, Appalachia Region, indicated a lack of support for any fee-driven approach to supporting West Virginia environmental regulators last month. Wissman said the industry backs supporting the DEP through the existing severance tax.