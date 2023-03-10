Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gov. Jim Justice, a coal magnate, quickly signed into law a bill that would require approval from a board he rebooted to develop coal plants for decommissioning or deconstruction of fossil fuel-powered plants.

Senate Bill 609 requires Public Energy Authority approval for any existing utility or non-utility plant fueled by coal, oil or natural gas to be decommissioned or deconstructed.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

