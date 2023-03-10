Gov. Jim Justice, a coal magnate, quickly signed into law a bill that would require approval from a board he rebooted to develop coal plants for decommissioning or deconstruction of fossil fuel-powered plants.
Senate Bill 609 requires Public Energy Authority approval for any existing utility or non-utility plant fueled by coal, oil or natural gas to be decommissioned or deconstructed.
Justice signed SB 609 into law Tuesday, one day after the Senate concurred with changes to the bill approved by the House of Delegates.
The bill says the authority board consisting of governor appointees may approve decommissioning or deconstructing a plant after an analysis by an authority-approved third party that evaluates the “social, environmental and economic impact at a local and statewide level” of doing so. Potential alternatives to the decommissioning or deconstruction must also be evaluated under SB 609, including “novel technologies and green technologies” as alternative sources for fuel.
Opponents of SB 609 have objected to the bill going further than House Bill 3308, a bill sent to the governor’s desk that would require Public Service Commission approval for a public electric utility to close any electric generating plant or unit.
SB 609 applies even to non-utility plants and loops in the Public Energy Authority, the board Justice said he reactivated in 2021 in part to develop a “next generation” of coal plants.
“Over and over, this Legislature is picking winners and losers in the energy sector,” Emmett Pepper, policy director for Energy Efficient West Virginia, said of SB 609 in an email. “It believes it knows best, more than actual business and property owners.”
The bill’s proponents view it as a way to ensure coal-fired grid stability.
“What I see this as is a regulatory finding to determine whether or not this is an essential business,” Delegate Charles Sheedy Sr., R-Marshall, said during House Energy and Manufacturing Committee consideration of the bill earlier this month.
Derrick Price Williamson, executive director of the West Virginia Energy Users Group, a coalition of large industrial power users, said SB 609 appears to create unnecessary regulatory redundancy for utility power plant decommissioning and closure.
Williamson noted in part that authority to approve such closures is included in HB 3308, which Justice has yet to sign into law.
A 2020 analysis from the financial advisory firm Lazard estimated the ongoing cost of a new solar energy project is $24 to $32 per megawatt hour, $10 to $16 less per megawatt hour than the cost to operate an existing coal-fired power plant.
House Energy and Manufacturing Committee Chairman Bill Anderson, R-Wood, said SB 609 provided an opportunity for lawmakers to review options to repurpose plants headed for closure.
The lead sponsor of SB 609 is Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Chairman Randy Smith, R-Tucker, a coal miner.
The Public Energy Authority has done little but hear presentations from representatives of energy industries and users in its first handful of meetings held since February 2022. Presenters have included talks from proponents of battery energy storage and projects to redevelop coal-fired plants with technologies that allow them to produce power while emitting less carbon than they store.
Justice announced he was rebooting the long dormant Public Energy Authority at the West Virginia Coal Association’s 2021 annual conference.
Justice has faced criticism that he has failed to meet an obligation under state code to appoint at least one board member with significant environmental protection advocacy experience.
Governor’s Office spokesman Jordan Damron has said the Public Energy Authority’s environmental protection appointee is Jeff Herholdt, citing his background as retired director of the West Virginia Division of Energy and manager of a state energy efficiency program.
Herholdt emailed a letter of resignation to former board chairman and state Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch in February 2022, writing that he had “assumed incorrectly that the focus on renewables would remain the same” as when he previously served on the authority board during Gov. Joe Manchin’s administration, according to correspondence provided by the Governor’s Office.
But Herholdt has remained on the board and later said he was encouraged by the board’s direction.
Three months later, West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton suggested the authority take part ownership in the Pleasants Power Station at a monthly authority board meeting.
Hamilton’s PowerPoint presentation further suggested the Energy Authority consider acquiring a percentage of equity or ownership in in-state regulated utilities after noting that both of the state’s two major electric utilities, American Electric Power and FirstEnergy, have announced intentions to transition away from fossil fuel energy.
The West Virginia House and Senate have adopted resolutions this session urging Mon Power to buy the Pleasants plant, citing its large contribution to the local tax base and calling it “the heart and soul of the community.”
In January, the PSC received a letter signed by 140 Pleasants Power Station employees lobbying for Mon Power and Potomac Edison, another FirstEnergy subsidiary, to buy the more than four-decade-old plant.
A witness for the Consumer Advocate Division, an independent arm of the commission charged with representing ratepayer interests, has recommended that Mon Power pursue acquiring the Pleasants plant and then consider closing its coal-fired Fort Martin Power Station in Maidsville, Monongalia County.
The witness, coal procurement analyst Emily Medine of Virginia-based Energy Ventures Analysis Inc., argued in written testimony the 1,368-megawatt Pleasants plant in Willow Island is equipped with emissions control technology that the Fort Martin plant lacks and is in a better location for delivery of West Virginia coal.