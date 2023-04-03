Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Less transparency

Gov. Jim Justice signed two bills into law that will decrease political contribution transparency. 

 Screen capture

Gov. Jim Justice has signed into law two bills that will lower political contribution transparency in state elections.

Justice signed off Wednesday on Senate Bill 508 and Senate Bill 516, which will increase contribution limits that trigger reporting requirements for those spending money to influence legislation coming before state lawmakers or advocate electing or defeating a political candidate without a candidate’s support.

Mike Tony covers energy and

the environment. He can be

reached at 304-348-1236 or

mtony@hdmediallc.com.

Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you