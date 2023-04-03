Gov. Jim Justice has signed into law two bills that will lower political contribution transparency in state elections.
Justice signed off Wednesday on Senate Bill 508 and Senate Bill 516, which will increase contribution limits that trigger reporting requirements for those spending money to influence legislation coming before state lawmakers or advocate electing or defeating a political candidate without a candidate’s support.
Both new laws are effective June 8, 90 days from passage.
Currently, any person who spends more than $500 in a three-month period or $200 in any one month to present a program to the public designed to influence legislation must register with the state Ethics Commission as a sponsor of a “grass roots lobbying campaign.”
Under SB 508, those reporting thresholds will be raised to $5,000 and $1,000, respectively.
Currently, the campaign sponsor must report the names and addresses of each person contributing $25 or more to the campaign to the Ethics Commission. Under SB 508, the $25 threshold will be raised to $1,000.
The House of Delegates initially rejected SB 508, whose lead sponsor was Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, in a 61-35 vote after Democratic and Republican delegates both spoke out against the legislation.
Voting in the minority for SB 508 were House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, Majority Leader Eric Householder, R-Berkeley; Speaker Pro Tempore Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson, and Deputy Speaker Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell.
Less than two hours later, the House approved SB 508 in a 49-41 vote after Delegate Eric Brooks, R-Raleigh, who had voted against SB 508, moved for the House to reconsider the bill.
A vote on tabling Brooks’ motion to reconsider SB 508 failed in a 63-33 tally, setting up the vote on SB 508’s passage.
The lobbying covered by SB 508 isn’t direct lobbying of lawmakers, but lobbying public opinion instead.
“[T]he West Virginia Legislature voted down expanding dark money and then 30 minutes later changed their minds,” Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, said in a House floor speech, referring to the term often used for undisclosed spending on swaying voters’ minds. “Laughable. Absolutely laughable, and quite frankly, it’s just sad.”
Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, contended in a floor speech following Brooks’ motion to reconsider that the disclosure limits were cumbersome for “homeschool moms” and other citizens.
But Americans for Prosperity, a widely known conservative libertarian political advocacy organization that has been funded by billionaire businessman Charles Koch and his late brother David Koch, has engaged in grassroots lobbying. The Kochs have been scrutinized for using dark money vehicles for political advocacy.
SB 516, which the House approved in a 73-24 vote after the initial SB 508 vote but before Brooks’ motion to reconsider, will increase the threshold to report contributions toward advocating for or against a candidate not in coordination with a candidate, their political committee or a political party committee from $250 to $1,000.
Julie Archer, coordinator of West Virginia Citizens for Clean Elections, an election transparency advocacy coalition, called SB 508 and SB 516 “a step in the wrong direction and moving toward less transparency, not greater” in an email.
The Governor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.