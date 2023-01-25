Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Fast-tracked bills become law

West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, oversaw the body's passage of Senate Bills 161 and 162 expanding the powers of the Division of Natural Resources before the text of the bills was released. Gov. Jim Justice signed the bills into law Tuesday. 

 WILL PRICE | WV Legislative Photography

West Virginia’s 2023 regular legislative session has yielded its first two laws, both of which came about after the Senate passed them before making the text of the bills public.

Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bills 161 and 162 into law Tuesday, 12 days after the Senate passed them without allowing opportunity for public review.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

