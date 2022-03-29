A bill passed by the West Virginia Legislature in its 2022 regular session that authorizes the state Division of Natural Resources to enter into third-party contracts in support of new recreational facilities at all state forests and all but one state park has become law.
Gov. Jim Justice on Monday signed House Bill 4408, which allows the DNR director to execute third-party contracts to finance, construct and operate new “recreational, lodging and ancillary” facilities at state forests and state parks.
Critics of HB 4408 fear its language is too broad and might lead to casinos, racetracks and other outsized attractions inside state parks and forests, compromising their nature-based appeal.
Officials from the departments of Commerce and Tourism lobbied legislators to support the bill, contending that it will encourage private investment.
In testimony before the Senate Finance Committee prior to it signing off on the bill, Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby denied plans for allowing casinos or all-terrain vehicles in state parks.
Ruby cited a Division of Natural Resources legislative rule (Title 58, Series 31) to assert that all-terrain vehicle use is prohibited in state parks. But that rule says all-terrain vehicles may be operated on trails and areas designated for their use by the area superintendent by posted signs.
Department of Commerce spokesman Andy Malinoski did not respond to request for comment on Ruby’s assertion about the legislative rule.
The Commerce Department houses the Division of Natural Resources, under which the State Parks section operates.
State law already allows the DNR director to enter into third-party contracts for financing, building and operating recreational, lodging and ancillary facilities at Chief Logan, Beech Fork, Tomlinson Run, Stonewall Jackson Lake, Lost River and Canaan Valley Resort state parks.
The Senate, in a 19-10 vote, approved an amendment proposed by Minority Whip Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, to exclude only Watoga State Park from the parks for which the DNR director can enter into third-party contracts pursuing new recreational facilities.
Woelfel noted that Watoga recently was designated a Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association, meaning that it has a high quality of starry nights and a nocturnal environment protected for its natural heritage and public enjoyment.
Located in Pocahontas County, Watoga is West Virginia’s largest state park.
An amendment that Bob Beach, D-Monongalia, proposed to exclude Coopers Rock State Forest from those state parks and forests for which the DNR director may enter into third-party contracts was previously rejected in the Senate Natural Resources Committee.
Two other state sites, the adjacent Calvin Price State Park and nearby Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park, received Dark Sky Park designations with Watoga State Park but were not excepted from HB 4408.
The bill requires the DNR director to conduct a public hearing before “initiating” a contract for new recreational, lodging and ancillary facilities in the county where the facility is to be located. An amendment attaching that requirement to the bill was added after West Virginia Rivers Coalition executive director Angie Rosser lobbied for a public hearing provision before the Senate Finance Committee.
State code mandates a DNR-conducted public hearing for contracts for previously state-operated park lodges, cabins, campgrounds, gift shops, golf or ski facilities.
James Bailey, deputy secretary and general counsel for the Commerce Department, declined to weigh in at a House committee meeting last month on what activities might be inconsistent with the purpose of parks and recreation. Bailey said that, under a strict reading of existing state code, a Kings Dominion amusement park could fall under permissible outdoor recreation activities.
Ruby cited equestrian parks, mountain coasters and large-scale RV parks as examples of amenities the state is looking to attract private investments in.
The House of Delegates rejected amendments that would have barred casinos in any state park and DNR contracts for off-road vehicle trail development within any state park or forest before voting for HB 4408 in a 77-20 vote on Feb. 28.
Delegate Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh, defended the legislation against the amendments, citing a bill provision requiring facilities constructed under HB 4408 to be in accordance with state code calling for the protection of “natural areas.”
The Rivers Coalition expressed concern that HB 4408 could reduce the affordability of state parks and puts too much power in the hands of the DNR director.
The Senate Finance Committee amended HB 4408 to stipulate that any contract entered into under the bill be approved by the secretaries of the Commerce, Economic Development, and Tourism departments, rather than allowing the DNR director to act unilaterally.
HB 4408 increases the maximum term of contracts for financing, building and operating recreational facilities from 25 to 40 years, a provision Bailey contended would assure private entities investing in state facilities that they can recoup their investments.