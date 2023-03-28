Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A bill transferring administration of a fund that helps public water systems finance infrastructure improvements has become law with Gov. Jim Justice’s signature.

Senate Bill 561 transfers administration of the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund from the Department of Health and Human Resources to the Department of Environmental Protection.

